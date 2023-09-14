College football Week 3 viewing guide: TV Schedule, times, best games
There are a handful of meaningful matchups in college football this week. Here's everything you need to know about the schedule and how to watch.
By Drew Koch
The Colorado Buffaloes and Coach Prime were the talk of college football after Week 1. They only cemented themselves as must-watch TV with their victory in Week 2 over Nebraska.
Both ESPN's College Game Day and FOX Sports Big Noon Kickoff will be live from Boulder this week as the Buffs are ready to take on their in-state rival, the Colorado State Rams.
But Deion Sanders' 18th-ranked Buffaloes aren't the only school racheting up the chin straps on Saturday. What does the rest of the slate look like in Week 3 of the 2023 college football schedule?
Things kickoff at noon eastern with four Top 25 programs in action. The No. 7-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions go on the road to Champagne, Illinois to battle the Fighting Illini, while the No. 3-ranked Florida State Seminoles head to Massachusetts to take on Boston College.
Week 3 Matchups
Time/ TV
Florida State vs. Boston College
12 PM ET (ABC)
Penn State vs. Illinois
12 PM ET (FOX)
Kansas State vs. Missouri
12 PM ET (SECN)
LSU vs. Mississippi State
12 PM ET (ESPN)
The biggest game on the docket, however, is an SEC clash between LSU and Mississippi State in Starkville. Can the Tigers avoid going 1-2 with a battle against the undefeated Bulldogs? If LSU loses this game, they can kiss any hope of going to the College Football Playoff goodbye.
The midday games feature a few intriguing matchups with Ohio State hosting undefeated Western Kentucky and North Carolina putting their 2-0 record against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The No. 1 team in the land, the Georgia Bulldogs, also have SEC East rival South Carolina making the trip to Sanford Stadium.
Week 3 Matchups
Time/ TV
Georgia vs. South Carolina
3:30 PM ET (CBS)
Oklahoma vs. Tulsa
3:30 PM ET (ESPN2)
Minnesota vs. UNC
3:30 PM ET (ESPN)
Ohio State vs. WKU
4:00 PM ET (FOX)
The Backyard Brawl is back again this season as West Virginia hosts Pittsburgh. Tennessee pays a visit to Gainesville on Saturday night, as the No. 11-ranked Volunteers take on the Florida Gators. The Michigan Wolverines will also be playing their final game without head coach Jim Harbaugh as they host Bowling Green.
Week 3 Matchups
Time/ TV
Tennessee vs. Florida
7:00 PM ET (ESPN)
Georgia Tech vs. Ole Miss
7:30 PM ET (SECN)
Michigan vs. Bowling Green
7:30 PM ET (BTN)
Colorado vs. Colorado State
10:00 PM ET (ESPN)
While there's no head-to-head Top 25 matchups in Week 3, there's still plenty of high-intensity college football sure to be played when the games kickoff at noon on Saturday.