College Football Win Total Predictions 2024: Over/Under picks for every Power 4 Team
By John Buhler
College football is back in our lives. That means you will have some games to watch. While you will certainly make time for the teams you actively root for, what should we know about the Power Four this year. With the Pac-12 going away in the latest wave of conference realignment, we have 17 teams in the ACC, 18 in the Big Ten, 16 in the Big 12, 16 in the SEC, and national independent Notre Dame.
With all eyes on the expanded College Football Playoff field, all four Power Four conferences are essentially guaranteed a spot in the new playoff format. While leagues like the Big Ten and SEC should be getting multiple teams in annually, the ACC and the Big 12 will need to prove their conferences' worth to merit more than just their AQ spot getting in. Notre Dame is also in the mix...
So what I am going to do today is take a look at every Power Four team's over/under win projection totals and give you a definitive answer as to where I am leaning. I am not a gambler by any means, just a stupid sports stooge who is so beyond blessed to do this professionally. I have put in a ton of work in trying to figure out how each Power Four league will shake out. I hope you enjoy this exercise, folks.
Let's get started with the ACC and work our way down. Win totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook.
ACC Football Win Total Predictions 2024
Boston College Eagles: Over 4.5
Bill O'Brien wants to be here. Plus, Thomas Castellanos could be a very special quarterback for BC.
California Golden Bears: Over 6.5
Jadyn Ott should be one of the best running backs in the ACC. Justin Wilcox is grossly underrated.
Clemson Tigers: Over 8.5
Dabo Swinney's reluctance to the transfer portal will limit this team, but his culture is way too strong.
Duke Blue Devils: Over 5.5
The Manny Diaz ACC revenge tour is upon us. Picking up Maalik Murphy should unlock this offense.
Florida State Seminoles: Under 9.5
I love Mike Norvell as a head coach, but this roster lost a ton and D.J. Uiagalelei is on his third team.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Over 4.5
The Yellow Jackets' schedule is beyond brutal, but Brent Key seems to be the right man to lead them.
Louisville Cardinals: Under 8.5
Louisville arrived a year early with a soft schedule. They will not be sneaking up on anyone this year.
Miami Hurricanes: Over 9.5
Cam Ward and Damien Martinez are too talented for Mario Cristobal to screw this year up for Miami.
North Carolina Tar Heels: Under 7.5
Omarion Hampton is elite. Mack Brown is old. Max Johnson is not the Drake Maye you have at home.
North Carolina State Wolfpack: Under 8.5
The hype with North Carolina State is getting out of hand, especially with how tough the schedule is.
Pittsburgh Panthers: Under 5.5
This could be the last year Pat Narduzzi is ever a head coach in college football. This could get ugly..,.
SMU Mustangs: Over 8.5
This team wanted to be Power Four desperately. I love seeing Rhett Lashlee back in the ACC again.
Stanford Cardinal: Under 3.5
Troy Taylor may be a terrific head coach, but Stanford is among the worst teams in the Power Four.
Syracuse Orange: Under 7.5
Fran Brown will eventually have this thing humming, but there will be growing pains for Syracuse.
Virginia Cavaliers: Under 4.5
Tony Elliott may have navigated 2022's tragedy marvelously, but he is not a Power Four head coach.
Virginia Tech Hokies: Over 8.5
Kyron Drones is the best quarterback you don't know about. Brent Pry has the recipe for success.
Wake Forest Demon Deacons: Over. 4.5
Dave Clawson has great job security, right? Two years removed from Sam Hartman prove otherwise.
Big Ten Football Win Total Predictions 2024
Illinois Fighting Illini: Over 5.5
I feel like the Illini got unlucky last year. Bret Bielema should give this team a bowl eligibility baseline.
Indiana Hoosiers: Over 5.5
I have the Hoosiers bowling. Curt Cignetti should be able to elevate the offense Tom Allen could not.
Iowa Hawkeyes: Under 8.5
Iowa benefited for years from being in the Big Ten West. Divisions don't exist anymore. That's too bad.
Maryland Terrapins: Over 6.5
Mike Locksley has proven to have a bowl-game baseline for this Big Ten program with great offenses.
Michigan Wolverines: Under 8.5
Unknowns at head coach and quarterback will make it challenging the defending national champions.
Michigan State Spartans: Under 4.5
The Jonathan Smith/Aidan Chiles partnership will work ... eventually. The roster must be rebuilt.
Minnesota Golden Gophers: Under 5.5
If not for winning the Floyd of Rosedale, how sure are we P.J. Fleck would not have been fired already?
Nebraska Cornhuskers: Under 7.5
This team has not been to a bowl game since the Barack Obama Administration. Let's have patience.
Northwestern Wildcats: Under 4.5
Not having much of a home stadium right now takes away all the juice that David Braun had last year.
Ohio State Buckeyes: Over 10.5
This may be the most talented roster in the Power Four. The only thing slowing it down is coaching.
Oregon Ducks: Over 10.5
Dan Lanning has the best coordinator right now in Will Stein. Add Dillon Gabriel and look out, Big Ten!
Penn State Nittany Lions: Over 9.5
James Franklin is The Driver, baby. He'll keep his hands at 10-2, so that Penn State will go 10-2.
Purdue Boilermakers: Under 4.5
Maybe Ryan Walters was not ready to be a head coach? I think we may taken Jeff Brohm for granted.
Rutgers Scarlet Knights: Over 6.5
Greg Schiano knows exactly what he is doing in Piscataway. His roster is experienced and ready, y'all!
UCLA Bruins: Under 4.5
I wish DeShaun Foster nothing but the best, but Chip Kelly bailing on UCLA is not sitting well with me.
USC Trojans: Over 7.5
Removing Alex Grinch from the equation is massive, but Lincoln Riley is running out of defenders.
Washington Huskies: Under 6.5
Too many big changes will prevent last year's national runner-up from winning more than six games.
Wisconsin Badgers: Over 6.5
I don't love the Air Raid in Madison, but Luke Fickell can coach and Tyler Van Dyke can really spin
Big 12 Football Win Total Predictions 2024
Arizona Wildcats: Over 7.5
Brent Brennan replacing Jedd Fisch could work. Plus, Noah Fifita and Tetairoa McMillan still play here.
Arizona State Sun Devils: Under 4.5
I feel bad for my guy in Kenny Dillingham, but his alma mater may be the worst team in the Power Four.
Baylor Bears: Over 5.5
Getting Dequan out of the transfer portal from Toledo helps Dave Aranda keep his job to go bowling.
BYU Cougars: Under 4.5
BYU will enter a period of adjustment in the Power Four. I hope Kalani Sitake will survive this season...
Cincinnati Bearcats: Under 5.5
For as long as Scott Satterfield is the head coach, I am going to be out on Cincinnati going forward.
Colorado Buffaloes: Under 5.5
Deion Sanders needs to go bowling, but he and his team's antics make them so hard to root for now.
Houston Cougars: Under 3.5
It had to have been a money grab, because why else would 60-something Willie Fritz leave Tulane?
Iowa State Cyclones: Under 7.5
The Matt Campbell/Rocco Becht combination is stellar, but Iowa State's schedule is so unforgiving.
Kansas Jayhawks: Over 8.5
Lance Leipold has transformed Jayhawks football from a sad bag of crap to a real threat in the Big 12.
Kansas State Wildcats: Over 9.5
Chris Klieman is about to see his most talented player ever shine in Avery Johnson. Get ready, y'all!
Oklahoma State Cowboys: Over 8.5
Mike Gundy is a legend. Alan Bowman can rent a car. Ollie Gordon II could rush for over 2,000 yards.
TCU Horned Frogs: Under 7.5
It is going to be a really bad look when Sonny Dykes has back-to-back losing seasons after 2022...
Texas Tech Red Raiders: Under 7.5
Joey McGuire can recruit, but can he coach at the Power Four level? I need to see if he can this year.
UCF Knights: Under 6.5
Gus Malzahn could be the apple of Arkansas' eye if Sam Pittman fails, but UCF must reinvent itself.
Utah Utes: Over 9.5
It would not shock me if Kyle Whittingham retires after leading the Utes to the playoff this season.
West Virginia Mountaineers: Over 6.5
Neal Brown survived an athletic director change at WVU. Now he is thriving leading the Mountaineers.
SEC Football Win Total Predictions 2024
Alabama Crimson Tide: Under 9.5
This will be a transitional season for the Crimson Tide, as Kalen DeBoer adjusts to life in the SEC.
Arkanasas Razorbacks: Under 4.5
Sam Pittman was so desperate that he brought persona non grata Bobby Petrino back to Fayetteville.
Auburn Tigers: Over 7.5
He may be so slimy, but Hugh Freeze is one helluva coach. There is a chance he really likes his team.
Florida Gators: Under 4.5
Give Billy Napier a hug. His team has the hardest schedule in the Power Four. He will be losing his job.
Georgia Bulldogs: Over 10.5
Their schedule is difficult, but everybody on their schedule also has to play the Dawgs this year, too.
Kentucky Wildcats: Over 6.5
I trust the culture in place in Lexington. Mark Stoops has the Wildcats as a perennial bowl team now.
LSU Tigers: Over 9.5
Year three is the proverbial Brian Kelly pop year. Look for Garrett Nussmeier to become a superstar.
Mississippi State Bulldogs: Under 4.5
The schedule is not all that difficult, but Jeff Lebby is a first-time head coach with a weakened roster.
Missouri Tigers: Under 9.5
Doing away with divisions will cost the Tigers at least one more winnable game every single season.
Oklahoma Sooners: Over 7.5
Brent Venables got that mega extension from Joe Castiglione so that he can coach Jackson Arnold.
Ole Miss Rebels: Over 9.5
This might be the best team Lane Kiffin has ever had, arguably the best Oxford has seen since 1960.
South Carolina Gamecocks: Under 5.5
The Shane Beamer of it all is going to cost the Gamecocks the one game they cannot afford to lose.
Tennessee Volunteers: Over 8.5
Nico Iamaleava could be school's first Heisman winner, or a guy who can actually beat rival programs.
Texas Longhorns: Over 10.5
I don't trust Quinn Ewers' ability to stay healthy, but I trust Steve Sarkisian is ready to win in the SEC.
Texas A&M Aggies: Under 8.5
I love the Mike Elko hire, but no program has done less with more historically than the lovely Aggies.
Vanderbilt Commodores: Over 2.5
Jerry Kill and Diego Pavia will help Clark Lea and Barton Simmons get Vanderbilt two more wins or so.
Notre Dame Football Win Total Predictions 2024
Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Over 10.5
A soft schedule, plus Riley Leonard, plus Marcus Freeman equals approaching an undefeated season.