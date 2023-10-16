Where is College GameDay this week? Week 8 schedule, location, TV and guest picker
College GameDay location, schedule, TV info, and guest picker for Week 8 of the 2023 college football season to get your Saturday started off right.
By Scott Rogust
The college football season has been nothing short of exciting. There have been upsets galore, and a variety of "Game of the Year" candidates. Prior to kick-off, fans wake up early to watch some pregame programming to get ready for the long day of watching football. One of the biggest programs is ESPN College GameDay.
ESPN's weekly Saturday morning show, featuring Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, Desmond Howard, and Pat McAfee, is a huge spectacle as they take over a venue or campus in front of hyped-up fans. In Week 7, College GameDay took over the University of Washington in Seattle ahead of the highly-anticipated Huskies-Oregon Ducks game.
So, where will College GameDay be going for Week 8?
College GameDay location for Week 8
During the aforementioned Oregon vs. Washington game, ESPN play-by-play announcer Chris Fowler announced that College GameDay will be at Ohio State's Columbus campus, as the No. 3 Buckeyes take on the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions in a huge Big Ten matchup.
This is the 23rd time that Ohio State will host ESPN's college football pregame program. This is also the 58th time that Ohio State will be featured on College GameDay as either the home or road team. Ohio State has a 39-18 record, with that being the most wins for a team featured on College GameDay.
College GameDay Week 8 schedule and TV info
College GameDay will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and conclude around noon ET when the final predictions are made.
Fans can watch College GameDay through their cable or satellite provider on ESPN and ESPNU. Cable and satellite subscribers can use their account information to stream the show on the ESPN app. FuboTV is a streaming option that carries ESPN, and you can sign up for a free trial at this link.
College GameDay Week 8 guest picker
As of this writing, there is no guest picker confirmed for College GameDay. Usually, it is revealed once it gets closer to the show.
Below are the previous guest pickers from this season:
- Week 1: Darius Rucker (Charlotte, UNC-SC)
- Week 2: Joe Namath (Alabama)
- Week 3: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (Colorado)
- Week 4: Vince Vaughn (Notre Dame)
- Week 5: Ken Jeong (Duke)
- Week 6: Baker Mayfield (Cotton Bowl Stadium)
- Week 7: Joel McHale (Washington)