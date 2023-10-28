Where is College GameDay this week? Week 10 schedule, location, TV and guest picker
As expected, the Week 10 location of ESPN's College GameDay will be in Tuscaloosa, as the Alabama Crimson Tide will host the rival LSU Tigers under the bright lights of Bryant-Denny.
By John Buhler
With both the No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide and the No. 15 LSU Tigers on their annual bye weeks, it was incredibly obvious that Tuscaloosa would be the Week 10 location for ESPN's College GameDay. Since neither team can drop a game this weekend and it being such a marquee matchup that could conceivably decide the SEC West, there was no other choice for GameDay next upcoming weekend.
This annual rivalry game may be going away if the SEC does not get with the times and implement a 3-6, nine-game conference schedule. With it becoming a 1-7 setup with Oklahoma and Texas joining the league, only one annual rivalry will be protected. Alabama will face Auburn and LSU will probably get Texas A&M, as Oklahoma and Texas will still obviously get to play each other in Red River in Dallas.
The good news is we have another doozy on our hands between Alabama and LSU. The Crimson Tide's lone loss of the year was to Texas in the non-conference. With a win over Ole Miss, a victory over LSU almost ensures the Tide their place in the SEC Championship Game in early December. LSU may have two losses, but only one was in-conference. It was to Ole Miss in Oxford a few weeks ago.
Here is the official announcement that College GameDay is coming to your city, Tuscaloosa, Alabama!
Let's discuss how important this game is for this season, and why it should be preserved at all costs.
College GameDay's Week 10 location revealed: TV and guest picker
Even though College GameDay is every bit an ESPN property, it will be a CBS telecast. Where things currently stand under the TV rights agreements, CBS has the ability to pick one primetime game a year as its own. They usually try to go with something compelling over in the SEC West to get a good number. Typically, either Alabama or LSU is involved. Sometimes, it is both, like the one next Saturday.
Kickoff from Bryant-Denny Stadium will be at 7:45 p.m. ET/6:45 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 4. Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson will be on the call for CBS. As far as the guest picker is concerned, look for it to be someone of note with Alabama ties, either as a fan, a former player whose career is done or somebody playing in the NFL right now whose team is on their bye week. So who could that be?
Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season will be next week. The following four teams are on byes: Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers. Former Alabama players on those teams include Jahmyr Gibbs, Jerry Jeudy, Calvin Ridley, Cam Robinson, Patrick Surtain II and Jameson Williams. Of course, you can always bring on Joe Namath and see all that he has to say.
The winner of LSU at Alabama may emerge as a real contender to make the College Football Playoff.