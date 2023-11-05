Where is College GameDay this week? Week 11 location, quest picker, schedule and TV info
For the first time all season, ESPN's College GameDay is coming to your city, Athens, Georgia!
By John Buhler
It had been a minute, but ESPN's College GameDay will be back in The Classic City. That's right. Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee will be back in Athens, as the undefeated, two-time reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs will host a feisty one-loss Ole Miss Rebels team Between the Hedges. Both of these teams should be ranked inside of the top 10.
While there was some hope the GameDay crew would be in Athens for last week's top-15 matchup between the Dawgs and the Missouri Tigers, as well as a real treat down in Jacksonville the week before that vs. what is not a good Florida Gators team, ESPN chose wisely for its Week 11 location. With a victory over Ole Miss, Georgia will clinch the SEC East for the sixth time in seven seasons.
Ole Miss needs to beat Georgia at Sanford Stadium to keep its slim College Football Playoff dreams alive. The Rebels are a very strong 8-1 on the season, but losing head-to-head to Alabama really hurts their chances of getting to Atlanta. With a win over the Dawgs on Saturday, Ole Miss could force the College Football Playoff Selection Committee's hand and make them a strong, at-large candidate.
Athens knows how to do it right, as Myers Quad will be bumping like there is no tomorrow Saturday.
Here is a look at what time the game starts, what channel it is on and who could be the guest picker...
Where is College GameDay, Week 10?: Location, TV info, guest picker
Kickoff from Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia will be at 7:00 p.m. ET. ESPN will have the primetime telecast. For those who eagerly awaited what time kickoff and what channel this game was on, it had everything to do with what the SEC league office wanted to do with three of its games of note between Ole Miss at Georgia, Tennessee at Missouri and Florida at LSU. It has been decided, alright...
As far as who the guest picker could be, it would be absolutely hilarious if Georgia legend and former GameDay analyst David Pollack were the guy. He was unfortunately let go this past offseason by ESPN due to budgetary cuts. So while Pollack would be a great choice, do not count on it. For my money, I think Quavo probably makes the most sense, or see if Brian Baumgartner wants to do it.
Overall, this game will carry massive implications for not just the SEC, but in the College Football Playoff picture. This is an elimination game for Ole Miss on both accounts. While Georgia could technically afford to drop this one, the Dawgs will not want to leave anything to chance with a very tough road game at Tennessee the following week. Look for Kirby Smart to have his team fired up.
Expect for this game to feature a bunch of incredible highlights, as well as a few notable soundbites.