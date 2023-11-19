Where is College GameDay this week? Week 13 location, guest picker, schedule and TV info
After heading to James Madison in Week 12, ESPN's College GameDay had a lot of choices to pick from for Week 13, the final week of the regular season and, of course, rivalry week.
With numerous College Football Playoff contenders either looking to stay perfect or hang on with just one loss before conference championship games, Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee and Lee Corso really couldn't go wrong with the College GameDay destination for Week 13.
So, where will the college football GameDay gang head for rivalry week? Even in a loaded slate, the choice was always an obvious one.
College GameDay location for Week 13
Right after the ending of this week's edition of gameday, it was announced that Week 13's College GameDay will be in Ann Arbor, MI for the Ohio State-Michigan game. This is the 15th time that College GameDay has gone to Michigan and the 10th time that the college football TV program has gone to the location of "The Game".
College GameDay Week 13 schedule and TV info
Fans can start watching the TV program at 9:00 a.m. EST on Saturday on ESPN. The show ends a little bit after high noon as the hosts usually give predictions on that week's games. Fans can watch ESPN through their cable subscriber or through Watch ESPN on the ESPN App. You can sign up for a free trial of Fubo TV which carries ESPN through this link.
College GameDay Week 13 guest picker
Currently, College GameDay has not revealed who the guest picker will be for Week 13. Most likely, it will be someone who is associated with the University of Michigan. Based on the fact that GameDay has had a lot of former football legends make picks, it's likely that they choose a football legend rather than a celebrity.
GameDay could bring in Tom Brady, who played football for the University of Michigan. If Brady isn't available, ESPN could opt to go with another sports celebrity in Michael Phelps. Whoever it is, I am sure the Michigan crowd will be loud.
Below are the previous guest pickers from this season:
- Week 1: Darius Rucker (Charlotte, NC | UNC-South Carolina)
- Week 2: Joe Namath (Tuscaloosa, AL)
- Week 3: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson (Boulder, CO)
- Week 4: Vince Vaughn (South Bend, IN)
- Week 5: Ken Jeong (Durham, NC)
- Week 6: Baker Mayfield (Cotton Bowl, Dallas, TX | Texas-Oklahoma)
- Week 7: Joel McHale (Seattle, WA)
- Week 8: C.J. Stroud (Columbus, OH)
- Week 9: Steve Smith Sr. (Salt Lake City, UT)
- Week 10: Nate Bargatze (Tuscaloosa, AL)
- Week 11: Nolan Smith (Athens, GA)
- Week 12: PFT Commenter (Harrisonburg, VA)