Where is College GameDay this week? Week 5 schedule, location, TV and guest picker

College GameDay location, schedule, TV info, and guest picker for Week 5 of the 2023 college football season to get your Saturday started off right.
By Scott Rogust
This past weekend, ESPN College GameDay, the popular pregame show on college football Saturdays, was at South Bend, Ind. for the huge Notre Dame vs. Ohio State game. This was the second year in a row in which the crew of Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and Pat McAfee were at the site of the Fighting Irish-Buckeyes game. On Saturday night, Ohio State beat Notre Dame 17-14 with a walk-off touchdown run by Chip Trayanum.
Week 5 won't feature as stacked of a lineup, but still features some big games, like USC taking on Colorado, and Utah facing Oregon State. So, where will the ESPN College GameDay crew be on the morning of Sept. 30.
College GameDay Week 5 location
For the first time ever, College GameDay heads to Durham, NC, at the Duke University campus. The undefeated Blue Devils will host Notre Dame in a huge AP Top 25 matchup.
Duke has never hosted a College GameDay for football, but the Blue Devils have been rolling, led by quarterback Riley Leonard. In Week 4, Duke defeated the UConn Huskies 41-7.
College GameDay Week 5 schedule and TV
As is the case every week, College GameDay will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and conclude around noon ET when the final predictions are made.
Fans can watch College GameDay through their cable or satellite provider on ESPN and ESPNU. Cable and satellite subscribers can use their account information to stream the show on the ESPN app. FuboTV is a streaming option that carries ESPN, and you can sign up for a free trial at this link.
College GameDay Week 5 guest picker
There has been no announcement as to who will be the guest picker for College GameDay in Week 5. An answer could be revealed one we get closer to Sept. 30.
Here are the guest pickers thus far for the 2023 season:
- Week 1: Darius Rucker (Charlotte, UNC-SC)
- Week 2: Joe Namath (Alabama)
- Week 3: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (Colorado)
- Week 4: Vince Vaughn (Notre Dame)