Where is College GameDay this week? Week 6 schedule, location, TV and guest picker
College GameDay location, schedule, TV info, and guest picker for Week 6 of the 2023 college football season to get your Saturday started off right.
By Scott Rogust
With the college football season underway, fans are looking forward to the slate of games for that weekend. But, they also look ahead to the coming weeks to see what is on the schedule. That goes not only for games, but also to see where ESPN College GameDay will take place.
ESPN's popular pre-game show takes place at a new location ahead of a big game. For Week 5, Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and Pat McAfee were at Duke University in Durham, N.C. for the first time ever for the Blue Devils' game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Corso's undefeated streak in "Headgear Picks" continued this season, as he picked Notre Dame to win in Week 6. Sure enough, the Fighting Irish defeated the Blue Devils 21-14.
Week 5 is in the books, but what about Week 6? Here is everything you need to know about the Week 6 edition of ESPN College GameDay.
College GameDay Week 6 location
College GameDay will be heading to the State Fair of Texas in Dallas for the Red River Showdown between the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners. The game between the hated rivals will take place at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
This is now the eighth time in which College GameDay will be heading to Dallas for the Texas vs. Oklahoma game, per ESPN. The last time they did so was back on Oct. 9, 2021, when Oklahoma defeated Texas 55-48.
College GameDay Week 6 schedule and TV
As is the case every week, College GameDay will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and conclude around noon ET when the final predictions are made.
Fans can watch College GameDay through their cable or satellite provider on ESPN and ESPNU. Cable and satellite subscribers can use their account information to stream the show on the ESPN app. FuboTV is a streaming option that carries ESPN, and you can sign up for a free trial at this link.
College GameDay Week 6 guest picker
As of this writing, there is no confirmed guest picker set for Week 6. As is the case every week, there should be an official announcement in the days leading up to College GameDay.
The last time that College GameDay was at Dallas for Oklahoma vs. Texas, the celebrity guest picker was Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.
Below are the five previous guest pickers for this season:
- Week 1: Darius Rucker (Charlotte, UNC-SC)
- Week 2: Joe Namath (Alabama)
- Week 3: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (Colorado)
- Week 4: Vince Vaughn (Notre Dame)
- Week 5: Ken Jeong (Duke)