Where is College GameDay this week? Week 7 schedule, location, TV and guest picker
College GameDay is in Dallas this weekend, but it has already decided its location for Week 7. What new city will Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, Pat McAfee and Desmond Howard be at?
By John Buhler
ESPN's College GameDay will be coming to your city, Seattle, Washington. That's right! The whole GameDay crew will be heading to Montlake on the banks of Lake Washington when the No. 7 Washington Huskies host the No. 8 Oregon Ducks. The winner of this game will be in prime position to get to Las Vegas to face presumably the USC Trojans in the final Pac-12 Championship Game.
The announcement of GameDay's Week 7 location came during Week 6's telecast live from Dallas, Texas during Red River. Again, very, very rarely do we see this happen before a weekend's slate of games have gone full tilt. What makes this matchup so intriguing is that it is two top-10 teams who are bitter rivals in a border war, who just so happen to be on their annual byes this week. There it is!
One of the coolest parts about GameDay going to Washington is the picturesque location of Husky Stadium. Washington may be a Pacific Northwest college football blue-blood, anyway but Husky Stadium overlooks the majestic Lake Washington. Very few college stadiums can shake a finger at this location. The only thing that might be better than the location is the Week 7 rivalry game itself.
Here is the official announcement of GameDay's location coming to Seattle from Washington Football's official Twitter account. A sleeveless Pat McAfee on the desk emits Big Penix Energy.
Kickoff from Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington will be at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, Oct. 14. ABC will carry the national telecast. The Week 7 guest picker has not been announced yet.
College GameDay location: Where is the GameDay crew going in Week 7?
It is great for college fans to sit back and enjoy the weekend, knowing where the GameDay crew will be heading next weekend. Again, with two top-10 teams who hate each other coming off a bye in an awesome place like Seattle, Washington, it was as easy as shooting fish in a barrel. What you have to remember is the GameDay crew tries to go to as many different locations as possible in a season.
What I like about GameDay going to Seattle is that it usually has to take a game of this caliber or this magnitude for the ESPN crew to travel across the country. It is not about the trek itself more than it is about having to go live at 6:00 a.m. local time. Really, if the home team's fanbase is up for it, then sure, why not? Let's have a good time celebrating some college football from coast to coast, as we should.
Overall, we should be enjoying the final year of Pac-12 football. Even though Oregon and Washington will still be able to continue their major rivalry once they go to the Big Ten next season alongside fellow Pac-12 schools USC and UCLA, we may not get a mid-season game as big as this one in the rivarly in a very long time. Once again, GameDay picked a fantastic time to head over to Washington.
Be sure to tune in bright and early next Saturday morning to see GameDay live from Seattle.
College GameDay guest picker for Week 7 in Seattle for Oregon-Washington
As of right now, we don't know who the guest picker will be alongside Howard, Corso, McAfee and Herbstreit in Washington. However, ESPN has been pulling out big guns this season, most recently getting Baker Mayfield for Oklahoma-Texas. So we should all be on alert to see who the guest picker will be in Seattle.