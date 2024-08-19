Where is College GameDay this week? Week 0 Schedule, Location, TV and guest picker
There's nothing better for College Football fans than waking up on Saturday morning, turning on the TV, and watching College GameDay on ESPN. There, you'll see the likes of Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Steve Coughlin, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Nick Saban talk about all things College Football.
Fortunately for those College Football fans, it is now Week 0, the official beginning of the best time of the year. While only one ranked team is set to play during Week 0, fans of the sport will take in any possible game they can.
What makes College GameDay in particular so fun as opposed to other pregame shows is that the desk moves weekly, giving a certain amount of lucky schools the opportunity to be in the spotlight.
To the delight of fans needing some Saturday morning entertainment, there will be a Week 0 edition of College GameDay. Here's everything you need to know about it.
College GameDay Week 0 schedule
Week 0 College GameDay is set to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, August 24. The three-hour show will lead up to the first of four games of the day, featuring No. 10 Florida State and Georgia Tech. Here's what you need to know about the schedule.
- 9:00 a.m ET - College GameDay from Dublin, Ireland.
- 12:00 p.m. ET - Georgia Tech vs. Florida State (Aer Lingus College Football Classic).
College GameDay Week 0 location
The College GameDay desk will be moving across the pond. Their Week 0 location is one that nobody would've expected before it was announced, with that being Dublin, Ireland. It marks the first time that the show has been broadcast outside of the United States.
The game itself will be held at Aviva Stadium, the stadium which hosts the Irish rugby union team and the Republic of Ireland football team.
College GameDay TV options
Unfortunately, with the game taking place in Ireland and Aviva Stadium only having a little over 50,000 seats, all fans who want to attend simply cannot. With that in mind, there are ways that the game can be seen on TV.
Broadcast Schedule
- Time: College GameDay kicks off at 9:00 a.m. ET with FSU vs. GT taking place at 12:00 p.m. ET.
- TV Channel: The game can be viewed on ESPN or ESPNU through whichever cable or satellite provider fans have.
- Streaming: For those unable to watch on cable, FuboTV is a streaming option worth looking at. It carries ESPN, and using this link can get you a free trial.
Special Segments and Features
There are a couple of fun topics sure to be touched on during the College GameDay broadcast. First, the history of College Football games in Ireland. Eight games have been played in Ireland including one last season featuring Notre Dame and Navy.
Another fun topic that will surely be discussed FSU in particular being snubbed from last year's College Football Playoffs. Jordan Travis might've been injured, but it's hard to make the argument that Alabama deserved to make it over FSU. The Seminoles will be looking for revenge this season.
College GameDay Week 0 guest picker
As of this writing, no guest picker has been confirmed for Week 0 College Gameday. With that being said, though, it's fun to predict who might be chosen. There are a couple of logical choices.
They might choose to go with someone who has FSU ties, since they were snubbed from last year's playoffs and have never played a game in Ireland before (GT has). One possibility is Brooks Koepka, a current participant in the LIV Golf League who happens to have experience playing in Europe.
Another possible direction for them to go in would be to simply choose an Irish celebrity. Someone like Conor McGregor comes to mind in that regard.