Where is College GameDay this week? Week 1 schedule, location, TV and guest picker
College GameDay location, schedule, TV info and guest picker for Week 1 of the 2023 college football season to get your Saturday started off right.
By Scott Rogust
Week 0 of the college football season took place last week, which included Sam Hartman leading Notre Dame to a blowout victory over Navy, and Caleb Williams beginning his second full season as a starter for USC, leading them to a huge win over San Jose State. That was just a small taste of the start of the 2023 season.
This weekend, the college football season truly begins with a full slate of games. When it comes to Saturday, fans begin their day by watching some pre-game shows. One of the largest and most popular ones is ESPN College GameDay, featuring the likes of Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and Pat McAfee.
For fans wondering where the College GameDay desk will be for Week 1, we have that information for you.
College GameDay Week 1 location
College GameDay will be taking place live at Romare Bearden Park in Charlotte, N.C. The show will be on location for the Duke Mayo's Classic between the North Carolina Tar Heels and South Carolina Gamecocks, which will be held at Bank of America Stadium, home of the Carolina Panthers.
College GameDay Week 1 schedule and TV
As is the case every year, the show will begin at 9:00 p.m. ET and run until noon ET before kickoff for the early slate of games.
Fans can watch the show on ESPN and ESPNU through their cable or satellite provider. There is also the option to stream the show through the ESPN app by providing your cable or satellite provider's account information. fuboTV is a streaming option that carries ESPN, and you can sign up for a free trial at this link.
College GameDay Week 1 guest picker
As of this writing, there is no official guest picker confirmed. But if you are one to follow betting odds, singer Darius Rucker was the favorite to be the guest picker on College GameDay on July 25, per BetCarolina.
Rucker, country music singer Lainey Wilson, and rock band The Cadillac Three, recorded the newest version of College GameDay's theme song, "Comin' to Your City." The previous edition was sung by country music duo Big and Rich, who said that after 16 years it was time to "officially pass the torch."
College GameDay host Rece Davis responded to the announcement, saying, "Got a feeling @dariusrucker is deep in film study for this week."
According to Hootie and the Blowfish's official Twitter account, Rucker is scheduled to perform the national anthem ahead of the game. Rucker is a University of South Carolina alum.