Where is College GameDay this week? Week 2 location, schedule, TV and guest picker
By John Buhler
Shocker! ESPN's College GameDay will be going to Ann Arbor, Michigan for Week 2 to see the No. 9 Michigan Wolverines host the No. 4 Texas Longhorns in an absolutely massive non-conference game in the early part of this college football season. Michigan won the College Football Playoff last season, while Texas reached the national semifinals after winning the Big 12 title bout one last time.
Even in the months since these two college football blue-bloods last played in the College Football Playoff, so much has changed for them, and the entire sport itself. Texas may still have Steve Sarkisian as its head coach, as well as Quinn Ewers as its star quarterback. However, the Longhorns now play in the SEC. They joined their new conference alongside their arch-rival Oklahoma Sooners.
As for Michigan, while they still are a major brand in the Big Ten, they lost their head coach and quarterback to the NFL, and then some. Jim Harbaugh now leads the Los Angeles Chargers, while J.J. McCarthy saw his rookie season end before it even began after suffering an injury during the preseason with the Minnesota Vikings. It will be Sherrone Moore and Alex Orji for the Wolverines.
Regardless, this should be one of the best early-season College GameDays we might ever see.
Let's unpack what time the game will be, what channel it will be on and who the guest picker is.
College GameDay location for Week 2: Texas will be at Michigan
Kickoff from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan will be at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 7. FOX will have the national telecast as a part of Big Noon Saturday. Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt will be in the booth to call the game. As expected, both major college football pregame shows will be holding court with fans making the trek to the game. With two mega-brands like this, it is not even shocking.
College GameDay Week 2 schedule in Ann Arbor
The show from Ann Arbor will get underway at 9 a.m. ET on Saturday morning with the cast of Chris Fowler, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Nick Saban and presumably Lee Corso on the desk. Texas and Michigan will then play immediately after at Noon ET on Saturday, though FOX will have the broadcast.
College GameDay Week 2 guest picker
As far as the guest picker is concerned, that will be actor and University of Texas alum Glen Powell. He is best known for his role in the 2022 action feature Top Gun: Maverick, where he played Lieutenant Jake "Hangman" Serensin. Usually when GameDay comes to your city, they typically go with a diehard fan of the home team. There may be an exception with this being Big Noon Kickoff game over on FOX.
Get a load of this magnificent face that will go from the silver screen and onto your television set!
College football is back in our lives, and we could not be any happier about it than we are right now!