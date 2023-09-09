Where is College GameDay this week? Week 3 schedule, location, TV and guest picker
College GameDay location, schedule, TV info and guest picker for Week 3 of the 2023 college football season to get your Saturday started off right.
By Scott Rogust
Every week, college football fans wait for an announcement if the popular pregame show, ESPN College GameDay, will be heading to their city.
For Week 1 of the 2023 season, they were in Charlotte, N.C. for the Duke's Mayo Classic between the North Carolina Tar Heels and South Carolina Gamecocks. The ESPN College GameDay crew of Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, Desmond Howard, and Pat McAfee were in Tuscaloosa for Alabama's huge game against Texas.
So, college fans may be wondering -- where's College GameDay going to be for Week 3?
College GameDay Week 3 location
On Saturday afternoon, ESPN announced that College GameDay is heading to Boulder, Co. That's right, they'll be in town to potentially see Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders lead the program to a 3-0 record.
As for the matchup, it will be the Buffaloes taking on the Colorado State Rams in the Rocky Mountain Showdown.
When was the last time College GameDay was at Colorado?
The last time that the Boulder campus hosted College GameDay was back in 1996. About 27 years later, the Buffaloes will play host to ESPN's popular show.
College GameDay Week 3 schedule and TV
As per usual, College GameDay will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and conclude around noon ET when the final predictions are made.
Fans can watch College GameDay through their cable or satellite provider (minus Spectrum) on ESPN and ESPNU. Cable and satellite subscribers can use their account information to stream the show on the ESPN app. fuboTV is a streaming option that carries ESPN, and you can sign up for a free trial at this link.
College GameDay Week 3 guest picker
As of this writing, it is unknown who will be the guest picker. There are plenty of notable Colorado alums who could make an appearance if ESPN goes that route. Perhaps the most entertaining options would be Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of South Park who went to college in Boulder. But again, there are several other options.
We will update you once an official announcement is made.