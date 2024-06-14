College World Series schedule, bracket 2024: How and where to watch all the action
The College World Series and college baseball always have the unique ability to capture the imaginations and attention of sports fans this time of year. The regional and super regional action has concluded and we're now down to eight teams heading to Omaha.
Three of the eight teams that made it to last year's College World Series are returning to Omaha this year for the 2024 College World Series. One program who didn't make it back, however, is the defending champions, the LSU Tigers. They were eliminated in the Chapel Hill Regional after a relatively disappointing 2024 season down in Baton Rouge.
But even with LSU not in the mix, this is going to be a thrilling ride in Omaha with all of the stars we have in the building and the great teams that want to get a national championship. So let's take a look at the College World Series bracket, the CWS schedule and everything you need to know to watch.
Everything to know for the 2024 College World Series
College World Series bracket: Which teams made it to Omaha?
Bracket 1
- North Carolina
- Virginia
- Tennessee
- Florida State
Bracket 1 at the 2024 College World Series is absolutely loaded. All four teams on this side of the bracket in North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee and Florida State were nationally-ranked seeds coming into the regional portion of the tournament, including the Vols, the No. 1 overall seed in college baseball for the postseason.
It should be fierce competition, including getting several ACC matchups with three teams from the conference on this side of the CWS bracket.
Bracket 2
- Kentucky
- NC State
- Texas A&M
- Florida
While it may be impressive on the other side of the bracket to have all four teams be national seeds, Bracket 2 isn't slacking much at all as Florida is the only team on this side along with Kentucky, NC State and Texas A&M who wasn't hosting a regional. Of course, the Gators have Jac Caglianone, arguably the biggest star of the college baseball season given his two-way pitching and hitting. So even if they don't have the seed ranking, they've proven they belong.
And as the other side is ACC heavy, this one is the inverse with three SEC teams and one ACC team taking the field against one another in Omaha looking for a spot in the final.
College World Series schedule 2024: Dates, matchups, times, TV channel
Here's a look at the full schedule for the 2024 College World Series:
Matchup
Date and Start Time (ET)
TV Channel
North Carolina vs. Virginia (Game 1)
Friday, June 14 - 2 p.m.
ESPN
Tennessee vs. Florida State (Game 2)
Friday, June 14 - 7 p.m.
ESPN
Kentucky vs. NC State (Game 3)
Saturday, June 15 - 2 p.m.
ESPN
Texas A&M vs. Florida (Game 4)
Saturday, June 15 - 7 p.m.
ESPN
Bracket 1 Losers Game (Game 5)
Sunday, June 16 - 2 p.m.
ESPN
Bracket 1 Winners Game (Game 6)
Sunday, June 16 - 7 p.m.
ESPN2
Bracket 2 Losers Game (Game 7)
Monday, June 17 - 2 p.m.
ESPN
Bracket 2 Winners Game (Game 8)
Monday, June 17 - 2 p.m.
ESPN
Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser (Game 9)
Tuesday, June 18 - 2 p.m.
ESPN
Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Loser (Game 10)
Tuesday, June 18 - 7 p.m.
ESPN
Game 6 Winner vs. Game 9 Winner (Game 11)
Wednesday, June 19 - 2 p.m.
ESPN
Game 8 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner (Game 12)
Wednesday, June 19 - 7 p.m.
ESPN
Game 11 Loser (if First Loss) vs. Game 11 Winner (If Necessary)
Thursday, June 20 - TBD
TBD
Game 12 Loser (if First Loss) vs. Game 12 Winner (If Necessary)
Thursday, June 20 - TBD
TBD
CWS Final Game 1 - Bracket 1 Winner vs. Bracket 2 Winner
Saturday, June 22 - 7:30 p.m.
ESPN
CWS Final Game 2
Sunday, June 23 - 2 p.m.
ABC
CWS Final Game 3 (if necessary)
Monday, June 24 - 7 p.m.
ESPN
The College World Series in Omaha, of course, is double elimination. Thus, the losers of the first games in each bracket will play one another in an elimination games (Games 5 and 7 on the above schedule). The winners of those games will then play the losers of Games 6 and 8 with the winner of those matchups advancing to play the undefeated teams in each bracket. If the undefeated teams lose that game, they tooget the double elimination advantage and will play again the following day for a spot in the College World Series Final.
College World Series TV info: How to watch
ESPN and ABC's family of networks will broadcast the 2024 College World Series. Every game will be broadcast on ESPN leading up to the Final with the exception of Game 6 in Bracket 1, which will be shown on ESPN2.
As for the Final, two of the three games (if necessary) will be on ESPN with Game 2 being broadcast on ABC.
For streaming, fans can sign up for FuboTV, which offers a 7-day free trial to new users. ESPN+ and Watch ESPN will also have streaming options for the game if you sign up with a valid subscription to watch on the apps or any device.