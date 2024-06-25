Colombia vs. Costa Rica: Copa América TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
Colombia started this year's Copa America campaign well as they defeated Paraguay 2-1. The Crystal Palace duo of Daniel Munoz and Jefferson Lerma both got on the scoresheet for Nestor Lorenzo's side. Both of the goals were also assisted by captain James Rodriguez. The Colombian legend now has 29 assists and 27 goals in 101 appearances for his country.
Rodriguez is back playing his club soccer in South America with the Brazilian side Sao Paulo. In eight games this season in all competitions he has scored one goal and made one assist. His career in European soccer saw him win the Champions League twice and La Liga twice with Real Madrid. Rodriguez also represented Bayern Munich, Porto, Monaco, Everton and Olympiacos. He is 32 years old now but still showing the class that he did when he was a Galactico.
They face a Costa Rica team who held Brazil to a 0-0 draw in their first game of the tournament. Los Ticos have a few players that will be known to MLS fans. Their roster includes Julio Cascante of Austin, Ariel Lassiter of Montreal and Alejandro Bran of Minnesota United.
Colombia lineup predictions
- Camilo Vargas
- Daniel Munoz
- Davinson Sanchez
- Jhon Lucumi
- Johan Mojica
- Richard Rios
- Jefferson Lerma
- Jhon Arias
- James Rodriguez
- Luis Diaz
- Jhon Cordoba
Costa Rica lineup predictions
- Patrick Sequeira
- Jeyland Mitchell
- Juan Pablo Vargas
- Francisco Calvo
- Haxzel Quiros
- Orlando Galo
- Jefferson Brenes
- Ariel Lassiter
- Brandon Aguilera Zamora
- Alvaro Zamora
- Warren Madrigal
How to watch Colombia vs. Costa Rica in Copa America
- Date: Friday, Jun. 28
- Start Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Arizona, United States
- Stadium: University of Phoenix Stadium
- TV info: FS1
- Live Stream: Fubo
Fans can watch this Copa America match on FS1 on Friday from University of Phoenix Stadium in Arizona. Those looking for a live stream can tune in via Fubo, which offers a free trial for new users.