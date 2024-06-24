Colombia vs. Paraguay: Copa América TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
Colombia go into their Copa America campaign on great form having defeated the USMNT 5-1 and Bolivia 3-0 in their most recent friendly games. Jhon Arias scored in both games and he now has three goals, with two assists in 15 games for his country. Arias plays his club soccer in Brazil for Fluminese. So far this season, he found the back of the net seven times, with four assists in 27 matches in all competitions.
James Rodriguez — who is now 32-years-old -— still captains Colombia. However, their best player now is Luis Diaz of Liverpool. Other Premier League players that they have in their roster include Jhon Duran, Luis Sinisterra, Jefferson Lerma and Daniel Munoz.
They face a Paraguay side on Monday who drew 0-0 with Peru before losing to Chile 3-0 and then beating Panama 1-0 in their warm up games for the tournament. Gustavo Velazquez of Newell's Old Boys scored their winner against Panama. This was the right-back's first goal for Paraguay in just his second game.
Paraguay have a couple of Premier League players of their own in Miguel Almiron of Newcastle United and Julio Encisco of Brighton.
Colombia lineup predictions
- Camilo Vargas
- Santiago Arias
- Carlos Cuesta
- Yerry Mina
- Deiver Machado
- Richard Rios
- Jefferson Lerma
- Jhon Arias
- James Rodriguez
- Luis Diaz
- Jhon Cordoba
Paraguay lineup predictions
- Carlos Coronel
- Gustavo Velazquez
- Omar Alderete
- Fabian Balbuena
- Nestor Rafael Gimenez Florentin
- Mathias Villasanti
- Matias Rojas
- Junior Alonso
- Ramon Sosa
- Miguel Almiron
- Julio Enciso
How to watch Colombia vs. Paraguay in Copa America
- Date: Monday, Jun. 24
- Start Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Houston, United States
- Stadium: NRG Stadium
- TV info: FS1
- Live Stream: Fubo
Fans can watch this Copa America match on FS1 on Monday from NRG Stadium in Houston. Those looking for a live stream can tune in via Fubo, which offers a free trial for new users.