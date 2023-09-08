Colorado already eyeing its Shedeur Sanders successor
With Shedeur Sanders in his true junior season at Colorado, eventually he will have to be replaced.
By John Buhler
Shedeur Sanders was electrifying in his Colorado debut vs. TCU last week, but he really only has this year and next to play some major college football.
Shedeur Sanders is now for Colorado football, but Bryce Underwood could be the future of it.
Yes, the Coach Prime effect is real, as the top recruit in the 2025 class has interest in coming to Boulder. The Belleville, Michigan native may have stronger ties to the LSU Tigers and the Michigan Wolverines at this time, but he does plan on taking a visit to Boulder very soon. He will be attending the USC Trojans game in a few weeks. It might be enough to sway him in his five-star commitment.
Keep in mind that Underwood is a long way out towards announcing his commitment: Jan. 9, 2024.
Frankly, the timeline for this is perfect for all parties involved. While Shedeur Sanders could technically turn pro after this season, I have a hard time envisioning him leaving Colorado without a degree and exhausting his eligibility playing for his father. He is a talented quarterback prospect, but more than one season's worth of reps at the Power Five level could do him wonders in the NFL Draft.
Although Deion Sanders could technically leave Colorado as soon as after this year, it does not make sense financially when it comes to his buyout to do anything drastic before year three is in the books. This is because he has a clause in his contract to where he and the University of Colorado Boulder can open it back up and renegotiate after year three of the five-year deal he signed in December.
So in theory, Underwood could commit to CU on Jan. 9, 2024 and have plenty of time to help recruit the 2025 class around him. Then again, if he plans to commit a full year before he even really has to, doesn't that suggest the possibility of him reclassifying? That would give him a great shot at learning the ropes from Sanders and his staff while backing up Shedeur heading into Big 12 play come 2024.
The Buffs aren't a frontrunner for Underwood's five-star commitment, but they are very much in play.