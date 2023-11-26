Colorado, Deion Sanders lose another player on the recruiting trail
Coach Prime and the Colorado football program have lost another commitment.
By Drew Koch
Colorado football coach Deion Sanders likes to say he's not hard to find. But after losing another commitment this past week, that may no longer be an accurate statement.
Fresh off another loss this past weekend, this one a 23-17 defeat at the hands of the Utah Utes, Rivals.com is reporting via X (formerly Twitter) that quarterback Antwann Hill has decommitted from the Colorado Buffaloes.
With Coach Prime's son, Shadeur Sanders, heading into his senior season next year, Hill was viewed as a possible heir apparent. That, however, is no longer the case.
Colorado, Deion Sanders take another hit on the recruiting trail
Antwaan Hill, a 6-foot-5, quarterback from Houston County High School in Georgia is the No. 4-ranked high school QB in the class of 2025 according to ESPN. Hill initially spurned offers from Alabama, Georgia, and Clemson in order to sign with Colorado.
But it appears as though Hill will reopen his recruitment, leaving the Colorado football program without a succession plan heading into the 2025 season.
Hill's decision to sidestep his commitment to coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes comes just two weeks after four-star wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr. decided to say thanks, but no thanks to Coach Prime and the Buffs.
Talan Chandler, a three-star commit, also decided against honoring his commitment to the University of Colorado and instead will suit up for Coach Eli Drinkowitz and his home-state Missouri Tigers.
It's anyone's guess as to why these players are deciding to steer clear of Boulder. Could it be the Buffaloes return to earth? After beginning the season 3-0, Colorado lost eight of their last nine games.
Are recruits seeing the writing on the wall and assuming, like so many others, that Deion Sanders' stay in Colorado won't last beyond next season? Who knows?
But one thing's for sure, unless Coach Prime and the rest Buffaloes coaching staff are able to offset these losses on the recruiting trail or through the transfer portal, Colorado may be in for another long season in 2024.