Colorado, Deion Sanders all but confirm Shedeur Sanders’ return with latest commit
Antwann Hill Jr.'s commitment to Colorado for 2025 almost certainly means that Shedeur Sanders will be returning for his senior season at Boulder. This is such fantastic news for the Buffaloes!
By John Buhler
There was some debate about Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders turning pro after his lone year in Boulder. The son of head coach Deion Sanders has one more year of eligibility left after this season after having spent his first two years at Jackson State playing for his father. While he does have some hopes of being a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, his return to Boulder is all but confirmed now.
This is because on Friday evening, four-star quarterback recruit Antwann Hill Jr. committed to the Colorado Buffaloes as part of their 2025 recruiting class.
Hill hails from Houston County High School in Warner Robins, Georgia. While the expectation was for the Buffs to get a blue-chip quarterback prospect in 2025, Hill's commitment pretty much ensures that Sanders will remain the 2024 starter.
Given that he is the son of a football legend, Sanders does not have to turn pro right this instant. He only has one more season to play for his dad. Plus, 2024 could be the year where Colorado really flips the script in the Power Five. The Buffaloes certainly made some noise in the conference this season, but their depth was exposed weeks later in Pac-12 play. Next season, they will be back in the Big 12.
With Oklahoma and Texas leaving for the SEC next season, the Big 12 is without a juggernaut team.
Latest Colorado commitment signifies Shedeur Sanders' 2024 return
Not unless Sanders remained a serious Heisman Trophy candidate throughout the season did I think he had any reason to turn pro. He may have multiple years' worth of starts as a college quarterback, but this is his first season in the Power Five, much less the FBS level. Colorado needs to win two of its next five games to achieve bowl eligibility. Simply, Sanders is talented, but needs more refinement.
No matter what happens the rest of the way at Colorado, it was a tremendous success for the Sanders men and the program at large. They became nationally relevant for the first time in well over a generation. This was a front-loaded team lacking depth, but one that certainly played hard more often than not. With the way things are trending up for them, it would be a shame if Sanders left.
Overall, it is really going to come down to his draft grade and what his family wants to do. They have been united ever since Coach Prime wanted to give it the old college try. So it is hard for me to imagine Shedeur Sanders leaving school early. For so many reasons, Sanders turning pro a year before he had to was always greater in theory than in actuality. Expect him to be back in 2024.
Not only did Colorado land its quarterback for the future on Friday, but its current one likely returns.