Colorado fans fully turned on Coach Prime during Nebraska beatdown
By Austen Bundy
Colorado found itself down 28-0 going into halftime against Nebraska on Saturday. Last season the Buffaloes beat the Cornhuskers 36-14. What a difference a year makes.
We hope head coach Deion Sanders did not check the Colorado football message boards when he was in the locker room. He wouldn't like what he'd find.
"This is the game that ends this joke of an experiment," one post read. "We were fooled by an AD and coach. We talk so much crap as a football team... I'm embarrassed to be a fan."
The anti-Primetime vitriol didn't end there. Not by a long shot.
"If you watch this and see anything resembling a team I question your ability to watch football," another read. "This Prime era will set us back further than KD [Karl Dorrell] ever could have."
We just hope none of them are credentialed media members because we all know what happens to those who question the mighty Primetime's methods.
Colorado fans are experiencing a wild conundrum. Their team currently has two Heisman-candidate players in Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, and the stats back that up. But the head coaching, despite the name recognition, is so sub-par that the talent is just simply unable to supersede the adversity.
Might we point Colorado fans to the example of Arizona State from 2018-22. Herm Edwards, a former NFL player and coach, brought flashy name recognition to the program like assistants Antonio Pierce and Marvin Lewis.
Then the talent came. Quarterback Jayden Daniels, wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk, Ricky Pearsall and Johnny Wilson all on the same team. One bowl win and multiple recruiting violations.
Who knows if Primetime's tenure will end in similar fashion after his sons and Hunter all go to the NFL (presumably next year). Perhaps that gives him a graceful way to exit without being fired.