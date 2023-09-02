Colorado football: 3 ways Buffaloes can build on upsetting TCU
After beating the TCU Horned Frogs, what can the Colorado Buffaloes do to move the program forward and suprass expectations for the 2023 season?
Colorado was able to beat the TCU Horned Frogs, 45-42 in a total shootout. While TCU is not what they were last season, it still seems like a solid football team that will, at the very least, get to eight wins this season.
While the Buffaloes do not have enough talent to win a national title or get to a New Year's Six bowl this season, they could still outperform expectations.
Here are three things that they need to do in order to have a chance to get to six wins and a bowl game, exceeding the prognostication of many pundits for the Buffaloes this season.
Colorado Football: 3 ways Buffaloes can build on TCU upset
3. Run more quick plays for Dylan Edwards
The offensive line for Colorado this season is and will continue to be a mess. Shedeur Sanders will be able to create a little time with his feet but, as a whole, Colorado will be playing with a crowded backfield filled with opposing pass-rushers.
With this in mind, it might be really smart to run quick dump routes for Dylan Edwards, forcing opposing defenses to run fewer blitzes against them. Not only will that get a freshman playmaker the ball in his hands, but it will help open up the offense further for the amazing skill players on Colorado's roster.
2. Get Jimmy Horn Jr. and Xavier Weaver the ball more in space
Going along with the fact that the Colorado offensive line is one of the worst among Power-5 teams, the wide receivers will need to step up as well with quick routes. Travis Hunter needs rest to help a Buffaloes defense that isn't very good, so the responsibilities on offense, particularly in conference play, will come down to Xavier Weaver and Jimmy Horn Jr.
Both wide receivers had amazing days against TCU. Horn went for 117 yards on 11 receptions and Weaver had 118 yards on six receptions. Colorado will need these two pass-catchers to do this all season if they want a chance to go to a bowl game.
1. Allow Travis Hunter to be on special practice schedule for stamina, endurance
While having Horn and Weaver take on more responsibility for the offense could allow Hunter to be better rested for late October and November, the fatigue of playing both ways for the Buffaloes is inevitable
In order to make sure Hunter has enough energy for both sides of the ball, Deion Sanders should put the star on a special training schedule that is different from the rest of the team. Hunter played 114 snaps in Week 1. If his snap count is an indication of what he'll be playing weekly for Colorado, maintaining that will be next to impossible.
Colorado should focus on playing Hunter on the defensive side of the ball given that the talent is much worse on that end.