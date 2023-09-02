Projected college football rankings after Colorado upsets TCU
Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes shocked the CFB world right away, upsetting No. 17 TCU and we look at the projected college football rankings after the game.
If you didn't believe in the Coach Prime era with the Colorado Buffaloes, it might be time to start changing your tune.
Behind otherworldly efforts from Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, Dylan Edwards and some timely plays made on defense, Colorado went on the road to Fort Worth against No. 17 TCU -- a team that played for the national championship last year, even if the roster has turned over -- and shocked the world. The Buffaloes upset the Horned Frogs with a 45-42 victory in an absolute thriller to start the college football season.
Sanders was a superstar at quarterback, going 38-for-47 for 510 yards and four touchdowns. But Hunter was somehow even better with 119 yards receiving on 11 catches, an interception on defense, and several pass breakups. And don't let Edwards go unnoticed either as the running back had four touchdowns and 159 all-purpose yards.
Now, the college football world has been turned upside down by Colorado football, and so too have the college football rankings. So let's check out the projected Top 25 after the upset to start the first full Saturday.
Projected College Football Rankings: Top 25 after Colorado upsets TCU
- Georgia
- Michigan
- Ohio State
- Alabama
- LSU
- USC
- Penn State
- Florida State
- Clemson
- Washington
- Texas
- Tennessee
- Notre Dame
- Utah
- Oregon
- Kansas State
- Oregon State
- Wisconsin
- Oklahoma
- North Carolina
- Ole Miss
- Texas A&M
- Tulane
- Texas Tech
- South Carolina
For as much credit as Deion Sanders and Colorado deserve, the truth of the matter is that the win on Saturday might've had a lot more to do with TCU not being anywhere remotely close to what we saw from Sonny Dykes' squad a year ago. As such, they're surely falling outside the Top 25 of the college football rankings.
Lower down in the rankings, we're also dropping Iowa outside of the Top 25 after a pedestrian showing against a pretty poor Utah State team. The Hawkeyes offense is still a massive issue and they don't belong as the No. 24 or 25 team.
Every ranked team outside of TCU that played in the early window got a win. But we'll see if any more chaos is coming this week to begin the CFB season.