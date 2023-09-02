Heisman Watch: Travis Hunter’s Colorado debut starts worthy buzz
Travis Hunter is having a heck of a game in his debut for Colorado. What are his Heisman chances after his play in Week 1 with the Buffs?
Travis Hunter had a hell of a game in his debut with the Colorado Buffaloes, his first action at the FBS level.
The former No. 1 overall recruit was the focal point on both sides of the ball for Colorado, racking up 11 catches for 119 yards as of this writing while also grabbing a ridiculous interception and making numerous plays at cornerback.
And just like that, Hunter started getting Heisman Trophy buzz from the likes of Pat Forde and many other fans -- and deservedly so.
With so many unknowns about the Deion Sanders era at Colorado coming into the season, some projected the Buffaloes to get trounced in the opener against TCU. Instead, they got into a dogfight behind the play of Hunter, Shedeur Sanders and a high-powered offense. But is the Hunter Heimans buzz that's already starting sustainable?
If he plays both positions for the entire season, he might have a chance to do it.
Heisman Watch: Can Travis Hunter maintain his torrid two-way start?
The only that will stand in the way of Hunter being one of the top-four Heisman candidate at the end of the season will be his stamina to maintain this snap count as a two-way player. Playing consistent snaps on both sides of the ball is extremely taxing.
Hunter may be able to end up on the edge of the conversation if he sticks to one position halfway through the season, but he can most likely not win the Heisman this way.
It will be increasingly hard for Hunter to win the Heisman when team performance is considered as well. While the Buffs hung all the way with TCU, this is a Horned Frogs team that isn't the same team that it was last season on either side of the ball.
Even still, Hunter looks Heisman-caliber to start his FBS career. Colorado might not be good enough and the WR/CB might not be able to sustain his play on both offense and defense over 12 games, but what we're seeing in Week 1 is nothing short of incredible.