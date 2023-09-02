Colorado upsets TCU in Coach Prime's debut: Best memes and tweets
Labeled more than 20-point underdogs, the Colorado Buffaloes stunned the critics and the TCU Horned Frogs in Deion Sanders' coaching debut for the Buffs.
So much for losing and not being ready, right? Colorado and head coach Deion Sanders sent a message to their critics with a 45-42 win over the TCU Horned Frogs.
Those who supported Coach Prime the Buffaloes were rewarded, and those who chose to go after Sanders and hurl slander through predictions, tweets, and various other forms of criticism, were dealt a slice of humble pie with a side of crow, roasted endlessly, and given a stern message to be quiet.
Twitter had a field day with the 45-42 Colorado win, especially with how Shedeur Sanders, Dylan Edwards, and Travis Hunter dominated from start to finish, and the responses are priceless.
Defense was not the story of this game, it was the offense and the execution of Colorado in critical moments that paved the way. Though Colorado was able to force a defensive stop in the waning seconds to seal the deal, it was their ability to score points that paved the way for them.
Shedeur Sanders set a school record with 510 passing yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Dylan Edwards ran for 24 yards and a score but caught five passes for over 100 yards, three going for touchdowns.
Travis Hunter had the best debut with 11 catches for 119 yards and also several key deflections on defense playing as a cornerback, including a massiveinterception to nullify a TCU drive and earn the praise of Gus Johnson.
This is only one game, but given how Colorado was supposed to lose this game and his team was supposedly all hype, according to several critics, those who opened their mouths have been told to be quiet while the Buffaloes get the pleasure of going back to Boulder with a massive win.
TCU, meanwhile, has to look at themselves and wonder just what went wrong. Colorado's next opponent is their home opener against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. No doubt Coach Prime will be looking to win that game and send another message. They are coming, whether folks like it or not, and they proved it against a formidable opponent.