Colorado football: Deion Sanders gives context clue about Travis Hunter’s eventual return
As Colorado looks to get to a bowl game this season, the team is definitely missing Travis Hunter. What did Deion Sanders say about his return from injury?
As Colorado tries to bounce back after their two losses against Oregon and USC, it seems like the team will have to continue to play without Travis Hunter. According to Deion Sanders, it seems like the earliest that he will play will be in their game against UCLA.
Colorado plays UCLA in a little less than a month. The team plays against Arizona State and Stanford in their next two college football weeks before they head off to their bye.
After the bye, Colorado faces off against UCLA. The Buffaloes play against Dante Moore's squad — the freshman QB has gotten the Bruins to a successful season so far without the team only losing to Utah. The offense failed their only big test but they have been able to do well in their other games.
It's not clear yet if they will be able to beat Washington State and Oregon State, but the offense is able to take care of lower-tier tests. If Colorado wants to reach a bowl game this season, they will probably need to go 2-1 in their next three games.
Can Colorado do what is necessary during this vital stretch without Hunter?
Without Hunter, the Buffaloes will need a lot of good performances from their offense in the next three games. While they are playing lower-tier schools than they have in their last two games, the poor defense will show itself. The defense is extremely poor in the trenches where opponents often face zero pressure.
The offense for the Buffaloes will need to score 30+ points if they want to beat these lower-tier Pac-12 teams. With Shedeur Sanders leading the offense, this is something very doable. It's even more doable when you consider the amazing playmaking group that this team has.
While the offensive line is poor, the Buffaloes playmakers could lead the team to a 2-1 record over the next three games. With Hunter out, the offense will surely need to be on fire if they want to do this.