FOX broadcast is just outright lying to prop up Coach Prime at Colorado
Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes are so good that they are making FOX Sports really cool liars.
By John Buhler
FOX Sports just straight up ignored big facts to prop up Deion Sanders and Colorado football.
All it took was Coach Prime to turn FOX Sports into FOX News...
FOX does news, but not necessarily facts. So why let a good narrative go to the wayside when you've got data to back it up? This is clearly transcending from politics and onto the college football gridiron. The catalyst for this one-of-a-kind change is none other than Coach Prime, Deion Sanders. His Colorado Buffaloes actually led the defending national runner-up TCU Horned Frogs at halftime.
Despite their 17-14 halftime lead over Sonny Dykes' squad, Colorado has not been as bad as below.
Not only did Colorado win a single game last season, but they did hold a 3-0 halftime lead over Cal...
FOX ignores facts to promote Deion Sanders' Colorado football success
I mean, I get it. Sanders is my favorite NFL player of all time. As a media personality turned Power Five head coach, he is absolutely captivating. Why on god's green earth did FOX put a 1-11 team from last year as the program of note on Big Noon Saturday for Week 1? Yes, TCU has The Hypnotoad to command us, but Sonny Dykes doesn't exactly make us look good, feel good and then play good.
While nobody outside of Boulder, or questionably Berkeley, remembers Colorado's 3-0 lead over Cal last year, I'm not about to well, actually y'all. Those types of the people are the worst. You don't invite them to parties and actively shun them at family get-togethers because they have to be right about everything because their insufferability makes them incapable of feeling any sort of love whatsoever.
But you know what? Good for FOX and Coach Prime. There are other games going on in the early afternoon window on Saturday, but Big Noon Saturday has my undivided attention. I haven't been this fascinated by something since I was a 10-year-old who discovered how great Rollercoaster Tycoon was on PC in the Year 2000. That Gateway PC saw some things, possibly even Prime in Washington...
The only thing that will look as good and feel as good as that incorrect graphic is a rare Buffs victory.