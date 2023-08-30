Cowboys legend hypes up Deion Sanders era at Colorado
Michael Irvin has stated that he thinks that Deion Sanders will have a lot of success at Colorado. What are reasonable expectations for the Colorado in 2023 and beyond?
On one of his first appearances on FS1's Undisputed, Michael Irvin is hyping up the Deion Sanders era for Colorado football.
It will take more than one year for the Buffaloes to get their act together. Even though Sanders has been able to change the culture and bring in a historic number of transfers to wholly reshape the roster in a short time period, Colorado just won one game last season.
That didn't stop Irvin, who played for the Dallas Cowboys alongside Sanders in the heyday of the franchise in the 1990s, from promising big things for Coach Prime and the Buffs.
No matter how much change you can make in one offseason of college football, it is very hard to get beyond six or seven wins if you only had one win the year before. Still, if Colorado is able to make improvements this season, that should them help massively on the recruiting trail. With that in mind, the sky could be the limit after this season.
Although this program brought in a huge number of transfers in year one, a group that includes Deion's son and former Jackson State QB Shedeur Sanders, only one other newcomer truly stands out as a certified difference-maker: Travis Hunter.
Hunter, who was also with Sanders at Jackson State, is a two-way star who can play cornerback and wide receiver at the highest level. The defense outside of Hunter, however, could be a big concern. Colorado fielded one of the worst units in the country a season ago and, though Sanders brought in numerous transfers to fill holes, the talent is still lacking overall.
Still, it's hard to envision the Buffaloes winning six or seven games. They begin the season facing TCU, a game that's hard to imagine Colordao winning, and then don't stack up favorably against any of the top teams in the Pac-12.
Irvin's prediction for this being Sanders' "masterpiece" might not be exclusive to the 2023 season. In fact, it's hard to imagine that being the case. But if the "Prime Effect" can take hold in Boulder with the immense changes he's already brought about, perhaps much bigger things are indeed on the horizon.