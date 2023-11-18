Colorado RB blames Buffaloes' struggles on 'selfish ball'
Kavosiey Smoke has had a miserable time since linking up with Colorado. Check out what he posted on social media after the Buffaloes' latest embarrassing loss of the season on Saturday.
By John Buhler
I completely forgot that former Kentucky star running back Kavosiey Smoke was on the Colorado Buffaloes. Having that sixth year of eligibility could have given him a bit more juice in Lexington, but with former Vanderbilt star Ray Davis transferring over, it was time for Smoke to go look elsewhere. Unfortunately, he got sucked up into the Coach Prime hype machine, and Colorado crapped the bed.
Despite a 3-0 start to the season, Colorado will finish no better than 5-7 on the year. The Buffaloes will probably go 4-8, as they have to face regional rival Utah next weekend. Their latest loss to a reeling Washington State team was especially damning. Colorado had been playing more competitive football of late, but getting a 50 burger pasted on them in Pullman has everyone pointing their fingers.
Smoke, who has hardly played at all for CU, voiced his frustrations on social media on Saturday morning. In the chance his tweet is deleted, probably against his will, here is what Smoke had to say.
"Simple fact, bru. We could've went undefeated this year. Too much selfish ball going on, man. Can't win like that. Gotta play and win as a team, but if you go the other route, you get results like this."
There are emojis strategically placed inside of Smoke's well-crafted tweet so check them all out!
Unfortunately, Smoke is not the first person to hint at Colorado's inherent levels of selfishness under Coach Prime, and he probably will not be the last. This program must check out its botched facelift...
Colorado running back says Buffaloes play a selfish brand of football
Although I think we all got lost in the sauce of Colorado beating a middling TCU team in Fort Worth way back in Week 1, the most significant game the Buffaloes played this year was their Pac-12 opener vs. Oregon. Oregon was once a program labeled as soft and finesse under the likes of Chip Kelly. Now they are tough as nails under Dan Lanning. Simply, Sanders' Buffs looked like Kelly's Ducks.
The only L Oregon took in that game was Puddles' head falling off trying to troll Coach Prime in the pre-game. We all saw how wide the gap was between a College Football Playoff contender like Oregon and a Pac-12 pretender. Admittedly, that was not the end of the world, but more of a reaffirmation of where the Colorado program is really at. Sadly, this brand might have regressed...
Truth be told, Sanders should be able to recruit high schoolers and other frustrated college football players like Smoke was in the transfer portal. However, we have a year's worth of evidence that leads us to believe that it may not be smooth sailing for Coach Prime in Boulder after all. Going 4-8 is a big improvement over 1-11, but this team should have been going bowling after a 3-0 start to the year.
At this juncture, it should be bowl game or bust for Sanders in Colorado next year, or it could get ugly.