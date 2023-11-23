Colorado football may pack it in for 2024 after Shedeur Sanders update
After getting blown out by a 5-win Washington State team, it seems like the bad news keeps coming for the Buffaloes as they go into their final game of the season.
As noted by ESPN in Deion Sanders' weekly presser, it seems like Shedeur Sanders is day to day and it is unclear whether the college football QB will play in their season finale against Utah. This comes after last week's loss where they were eliminated from bowl contention in embarrassing fashion. The Buffaloes were assembled on the fly this season after hiring Deion Sanders midway through the offseason.
Sanders had a tall order to do for this season as the Buffaloes only won one game last season and were one of the worst programs in the country. The coach decided to attack the transfer portal heavily to change the school's culture. While he brought in headliners like Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, the lack of talent in some areas of the portal forced Sanders to reach deep for some positions.
The Buffaloes weren't really able to address their poor offensive line as they were only able to fill those spots with backup offensive lineman who weren't polished enough to get snaps at other power of 5 schools.
Colorado Buffaloes Football: What went wrong for Colorado this season?
To be quite honest, this team didn't have enough talent on the offensive line and on the defense to be competitive this season.
The gap in talent in those areas was too much for Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders, and the company to overcome. Quite simply, the team had amazing skill players but Colorado wasn't able to generate enough time in the pocket for their routes to develop.
Deion Sanders's real work begins now. The coach will have a full offseason to recruit players who can give the Buffaloes an immediate upgrade. The former star has seemed to change the culture around a team that won one game last season but will need to make sure that all position groups are up to Power Five talent standards if they want to avoid seeing a story that says the program should pack up the 2024 season.