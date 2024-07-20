Predicting the worst-case scenario for Deion Sanders at Colorado
Deion Sanders has been one of the most polarizing personalities in college football since he became head coach of Jackson State. Love him or hate him, his popularity continues to rise. It continued to rise even more as he became the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. Even within his first year the training topics and polarizing numbers of views were staggering. Despite the views and the clicks, the Buffaloes were 4-8 behind an exciting but imperfect offense and a terrible defense.
Colorado now has to transition from Pac-12 to the Big 12 once again. This time, there is serious pressure for the Buffs to perform up to expectations as their media days and storylines would indicate. The Buffaloes have two potential top-10 in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft in quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter.
If Sanders fails to deliver this upcoming season for the Buffaloes, it might be harder to convince the administration and donors that he is the right coach for the job. The program’s hype and social media circus are worth the risk, but if Sanders fails, the damages will be just as high as the rewards reaped so far in the Sanders era.
What could go wrong this season for the Buffaloes
The Buffaloes failed to win more than four games this past season and more than one game after starting the season 3-0. Colorado had a tough schedule in the final season in the Pac-12. After thrilling victories at No. 17 TCU, Nebraska and Colorado State, the Buffaloes’ defense played like one of the worst defenses in the nation. At times, the offense fell apart too with the offensive line playing inconsistently.
The offensive line could be a problem again as Hunter’s comments on the offensive line’s inability to block were highlighted in a live stream playing NCAA Football 25. Hunter showed a fragile state of disconnect within the football team. Shedeur acknowledges the incident and believes that is not the case, but Deion hasn’t responded despite his constant need to talk to the media.
The Buffaloes have just as tough of a schedule this season as last season. Colorado faces seven teams that appeared in a postseason with six of them coming out with winning records. Among these teams are Kansas State, Arizona, Texas Tech, Utah, Kansas and Oklahoma State to finish the season. These six opponents are in the last seven games for the Buffaloes. If Sanders cannot get his team to finish the season strong and stay focused, it is going to be a long season for the Buffaloes.
What could go wrong after next season
If the Buffaloes finish this upcoming season without a bowl appearance, then it will be considered a failure. Shedeur Sanders and Hunter are likely declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. This will leave Deion Sanders having to find new star players to become the face of his team.
It generally isn't hard for Coach Prime to recruit and pull in great experienced players from the transfer portal. His name and the NIL have done a great job of setting up a recruiting system there. The biggest problem is that he will be trusting players he hasn't coached or developed at Jackson State or Colorado. Some players and recruits might be drawn off to playing for the Buffaloes if the team continues to fall short of bowl games.
The Buffaloes’ 2025 schedule remains unclear, but the three non-conference games have been established. Colorado will face Georgia Tech, Wyoming and Delaware in 2025. These teams won’t be an easy matchup for Sanders and the Buffaloes. Georgia Tech is finally on the rebound after Paul Johnson’s triple-option era and the three-and-a-half disappointing years under Geoff Collins. Brent Key has accumulated an overall record of 11-10 at Georgia Tech with last season being the team’s first postseason bowl appearance since 2018.
Delaware will transition into the FBS in the 2025 season in the C-USA. Finally, the Wyoming Cowboys are no pushover as they accounted for three consecutive winning seasons, including last year’s 9-4 performance. That is just the non-conference schedule.
Sanders will have to think about the upcoming season and build for the future, otherwise, his job at Colorado will be in trouble.