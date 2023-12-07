Colorado's new five-star commit has a simple message for Shedeur Sanders
After this season's Colorado offensive line issues, an incoming five star OL recruit has a message of hope for QB Shedeur Sanders.
After getting pressured on nearly every passing play during this College Football season, a new Colorado football top incoming recruit has a message for Shedeur Sanders. Appearing on UNDISPUTED, five-star offensive lineman Colorado commit, Jordan Seaton says that the QB will never be the most sacked QB in all of college football "again".
The Buffaloes started their offseason losing some of their top recruits but have rebounded with their latest pickup on the offensive line. Certainly, this incoming player has a lot of confidence in the fact that he will be able to protect the QB next season. While it might not be as rigid as the Buffaloes' in-conference Pac-12 schedule was this season, the team will be facing a tough Big 12 schedule.
While the program might be able to have all their top players return, they will still face some of the same issues that they did last season. The worst of those issues was the offensive line. Seaton seems to believe that that issue will not be as devastating this season. Will his prediction come true?
Does this offensive lineman commit mean that Colorado offensive line woes are over?
While Seaton has all of the promise in the world, it's hard to see a world where this single recruit will be the answer to their offensive line issues alone. An offensive line requires four or five good lineman in order to be considered a elite offensive line. While the Buffaloes might have hit a home run with this prospect, the team still has a long way to go if they want to have a good offensive line. That's where the transfer portal should come in, and Coach Prime has a good recruiting pitch.
Seaton isn't the only answer to the Buffaloes offensive line, but his commitment to the program is a huge step in the right direction. If Colorado can get guys that have talent like Seaton and have the same message for Sanders, then the team will have perfected their biggest weakness.