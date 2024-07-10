Nobody loves Shedeur Sanders more than EA College Football 25
By John Buhler
The fawning of Shedeur Sanders is not flattering. As New Found Glory once sang, failure's not flattering, and it feels like we're at an all-time low when it comes to accurately assessing what constitutes being a great player and program in college football. Oh, don't get me wrong. Colorado is probably going to be fun as hell to play with in EA College Football 25, but this is maybe an 8-4 team.
While I do respect the attention to detail that Electronic Arts has supposedly put into this game, we really need to temper our expectations with anything related to Colorado. The Buffaloes went 4-8 a year ago and only had one conference win over the barren wasteland that is Arizona State. Although none of the best quarterbacks in college football are top 10 players in the game, we have questions.
Here are the top 10 highest-rated players in EA College Football 25, regardless of position group.
- Michigan Wolverines CB Will Johnson: 96
- LSU Tigers OT Will Campbell: 96
- Oklahoma State Cowboys RB Ollie Gordon II: 96
- Tennessee Volunteers EDGE James Pearce Jr.: 95
- Ohio State Buckeyes FS Caleb Downs: 95
- Colorado Buffaloes WR Travis Hunter: 95
- Georgia Bulldogs FW Malaki Starks: 95
- Michigan Wolverines DT Mason Graham: 95
- Ohio State Buckeyes RB Quinshon Judkins: 95
- Georgia G Tate Ratledge: 95
And here are the eight highest-rated quarterbacks in EA College Football 25, all rated 90 or above.
- Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders: 93
- Georgia Bulldogs QB Carson Beck: 93
- Oregon Ducks QB Dillon Gabriel: 92
- Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers: 92
- Alabama Crimson Tide QB Jalen Milroe: 90
- Kansas Jayhawks QB Jalon Daniels: 90
- Ole Miss Rebels QB Jaxson Dart: 90
- Liberty Flames QB Kaidon Salter: 90
Are you really telling me Sanders is as good as Carson Beck and better than Quinn Ewers? No way!
Sanders should be a top-eight quarterback in the game no doubt, but No. 1 is a bit much for me.
Find someone who loves you as much as EA Sports loves Shedeur Sanders
As far as the top 10 players in the game are concerned, I don't really have any qualms about it. While it is strange to not see a quarterback with any better than a 93 rating in this game, I know for a fact that players like Ollie Gordon II, Caleb Downs, Malaki Starks, Quinshon Judkins and Tate Ratledge are freaking awesome! To have two Georgia players ranked ahead of Beck is actually kind of insane to me.
When it comes to where Sanders should actually be slotted, he should definitely have a 90 rating, probably a 91 to be totally honest. Without debate, he should be a top eight quarterback in the game. Of the quarterbacks listed in the top eight, I would have him No. 4 or No. 5 in a highly contested battle with my pick to win the Heisman Trophy in Alabama Crimson Tide star Jalen Milroe, who is rated 90.
Admittedly, we are picking nits over this, but you have to ask yourself this. Is Sanders going to be going to New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist? I would take Beck, Ewers, Oregon's Dillon Gabriel and Milroe all more likely candidates to receive an invitation over him. Sanders should be right there with Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart, ahead of Kansas' Jalon Daniels and Liberty Flames standout Kaidon Salter.
The high-end players on this Colorado team should be a lot of fun to play with, but what about depth?