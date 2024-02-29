3 reasons this season will be different for the Colorado Rockies
The Colorado Rockies followed a disastrous 2023 season with an extremely quiet offseason. But there is enough talent on this roster to turn things around this year.
2. The Rockies have a good mix of prospects and proven starters, if healthy
Blackmon and Bryant are all-star caliber players when healthy. The pair are surrounded by lineup regulars Diaz, Nolan Jones, Brendan Rodgers, Ryan McMahon, and Ezequiel Tovar.
Several prospects are trying to make their way onto the Rockies roster. Elehuris Montero, Hunter Goodman, Alan Trejo, Adael Amador, Harold Castro, Drew Romo, and Yonathan Daza all look to make the roster and compete with the Rockies this season.
These are not huge names in the baseball world, but they are prospects who are hungry to make an impact with the Rockies.
1. The Rockies will bring the Dawn of Coors' Chaos
Triple-A Albuquerque manager Pedro Lopez calls it Coors' Chaos and has been passionate about teaching his squad to be more aggressive in their game. Lopez reflects on Rockies teams of the late 1990s that pressured defenses when they would get a hit, get aggressive on the base path, and try to steal a base or two.
Lopez explains in that MLB story that power and speed can "wreak havoc on opponents in a ballpark situated at altitude with a ton of space in the outfield." This has been an area Lopez has keyed in on this focus in player development for the Rockies. Lopez noted Nolan Jones had 20 homers and 20 steals when he was promoted to the Rockies. Brenton Doyle had 22 steals. "They were a threat," Lopez said. "That’s something I’m trying to instill in these guys, trying to make them be more aggressive.”
Seeing how well Lopez's techniques resonate and translate to the Rockies will be interesting. Can the entire squad implement these tactics and make for an exciting summer? After years of being mediocre, seeing a young scrappy team do well at Coors' Field would be fun.