Colorado-UCF restart time: Lightning delay updates from Orlando
By Scott Rogust
The Colorado Buffaloes are coming off of a thrilling overtime win over the Baylor Bears last weekend. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders end the game into overtime on a Hail Mary touchdown pass, and dual-threat star Travis Hunter clinched the victory with a forced fumble.
This weekend, the Buffaloes were on the road in Orlando to take on the UCF Knights, who are undefeated on the season and returning from a bye after beating TCU 35-34 on Sept. 14.
The game was set for kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET at FBC Mortgage Stadium. But that game is officially delayed due to lightning in the area.
Colorado vs. UCF weather delay updates
In college football, a game can be delayed 30 minutes for every lightning strike.
According to Accuweather, there is a 75-percent chance of thunderstorms in the 4:00 p.m. ET hour. It gets no better at 5:00 p.m. ET, as there is an 83 percent chance of thunderstorms, and will hold there until 8:00 p.m. ET before it starts to taper off. By 9:00 p.m. ET, the thunderstorms will go away.
Brett McMurphy of the Action Network tweeted that kickoff could take place no earlier than 4:20 p.m. ET.
UPDATE: According to the FOX broadcast, the expectation is that kickoff will take place at 4:20 p.m. ET.
This story will be updated with additional information.