Colorado vs. Oregon matchup history: Records, streaks, and more
Oregon and Colorado play a huge game this weekend. Here's everything you need to know about the history between these two programs.
The most anticipated college football game of the young 2023 season is No. 19 Colorado at No. 10 Oregon. A week after dominating the TV ratings in a late-night game against Colorado State, this 3:30 p.m. matchup will undoubtedly be the most viewed NCAA game of Week 4.
The Buffaloes are top-25 ranked for the first time since week 14 of the 2020 season and looking to ignore their recent history against the Ducks to continue feeding crow to their haters and nay-sayers. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders is on the path to the Heisman and going into Eugene to shred a team that’s currently the top-ranked pass defense in the Pac-12 would certainly help his case.
Colorado is coached by Deion Sanders, who carries with him an NCAA coaching record of 26-3 and will square off against Dan Lanning, who is 13-3 since taking the helm at Oregon. Both teams currently sport a 3-0 record, so someone is going to come out of this matchup with a less-than-perfect record.
Colorado vs. Oregon matchup history
History says that would be Colorado, as Oregon currently is 15-9 against the Buffaloes over the years. They won the first matchup way back in 1949, walloping Colorado 42-14. They also ride a three-game winning streak versus the Buffaloes and are 9-1 in their last 10 meetings.
The last time Colorado beat Oregon was in 2016, and that game was also in Eugene. Colorado squeaked by 41-38, with their quarterback Steven Montez stealing the show. Montez finished the game with 333 yards passing and three touchdowns and also ran for 156 yards and a touchdown.
While Oregon does come in allowing just 158.7 yards passing, that takes into account their 81-7 drubbing of Portland State, who they held to just 52 yards through the air. When they played Texas Tech the following week, they allowed the Red Raiders signal-caller, Tyler Shough throw for 282 and three touchdowns, and also allowed him to scramble for 101 yards on the ground and a touchdown. This could spell trouble for the Ducks if Shedeur Sanders decides he wants to run on them.
Colorado has not defeated a top-10 team since 2007, when they beat then No. 3 Oklahoma 27-24. They have not beaten a top-10 team on the road since Rae Carruth played wide receiver for them back in November of 1995, and they beat Kansas State 27-17.
They will face Oregon without star receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter, who suffered a lacerated kidney on a late hit in their last game against Colorado State. Bo Nix is coming off a nearly flawless game against Hawaii, where he was 21 of 27 for 247 yards and three touchdowns. Colorado just gave up 367 yards through the air to Colorado State’s Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, so Oregon may be able to have their way passing against Coach Prime and the Buffaloes.
It should be a fun and entertaining game, so gather your friends and family and get your popcorn ready. The Over/under is 70.5, so don’t expect a defensive slugfest. This game will be high-flying and high-scoring, and like every Colorado game on the schedule, it’s going to be must-see TV.