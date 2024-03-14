Colts address backup QB position in huge way by signing Joe Flacco: Contract details, grade
The Indianapolis Colts and 2023 AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year Joe Flacco have agreed to a contract.
By Lior Lampert
The Indianapolis Colts and 2023 AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year, Joe Flacco, have agreed to terms on a contract, per ESPN’s Senior NFL insider Adam Schefter.
Joe Flacco-Colts contract details
Flacco signed a one-year deal worth up to $8.7 million, including $4.5 million in guaranteed money Schefter notes.
After spending much of the 2023 season on his couch, Flacco latched onto the Cleveland Browns for the stretch run and played a pivotal role in their strong finish to the regular season, completing 60.3 percent of his pass attempts for 1,616 yards, 13 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in five starts, leading the team to a 4-1 record in that span.
Against all odds, Flacco helped Cleveland make a playoff appearance with his improbably impressive play. Alas, the Houston Texans eliminated them in the first round.
Moreover, it has helped him to extend his career as he begins the next chapter of his journey with the Colts in his age-39 campaign, simultaneously addressing an area of need for Indianapolis.
Flacco will serve as a backup and mentor to budding young signal-caller Anthony Richardson, who missed 12 games in his rookie season due to a concussion he suffered earlier in the year, followed by a season-ending shoulder injury.
Richardson’s rugged and physical style of play as a mobile dual-threat quarterback who doesn’t shy away from contact can put him at greater risk of getting hurt, meaning it’s crucial to have someone who can step in to keep the ship afloat, like Gardner Minshew (Indy’s backup from last season). However, the Colts lost Minshew in free agency to the Las Vegas Raiders.
Indianapolis responded quickly to find his replacement by signing Flacco, who has proven he can fill a similar role and will be doing so at a cheaper cost.