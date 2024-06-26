Colts DE Kwity Paye discusses how Michigan prepared him for NFL and challenges along the way
By Lior Lampert
Despite being a first-round pick in 2021, Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye stepped into the NFL as an unfinished product.
Paye has undoubtedly been effective in his first three years as a pro. But in a recent conversation with FanSided and Stacking the Box's Sterling Holmes, he highlighted the jump from college wasn't as seamless as it appears. Nonetheless, the 25-year-old credits his alma mater for playing a pivotal role in his development.
A former Michigan Wolverine, Paye spent four years in Ann Arbor. While speaking to Holmes, he praised the program for preparing you to get into a proper routine.
"I think Michigan does a real good job of preparing you," Paye said. "Going into a game, evaluation, scouting reports and stuff like that."
However, Holmes asked Paye what the most challenging aspect of transitioning from the collegiate level to the NFL was, and the latter pointed to adaptability. There is a learning curve to knowing how to be reactive and adjust accordingly on the fly.
" ... the biggest jump I had to make was on-the-field adjustments. Just knowing what the offense is giving me and what sets I'm getting -- how they switched up. ... in college, however an [offensive lineman] sets on film that's how he's going to set in the game for the whole game. So you can really set up your moves. But when you get to the NFL they'll switch it up."
Unsurprisingly, it didn't take long for Paye to feel the difference between college and the NFL. 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award winner Andrew Whitworth gave him his "welcome to the league moment" as a rookie.
Colts DE Kwity Paye discusses how Michigan prepared him for the NFL challenges along the way
In response to Holmes asking Paye who his most formidable opponent has been thus far in his brief career, he quickly named Whitworth.
Paye called Whitworth "by far" the toughest matchup he's dealt with. He mistakenly overlooked the four-time Pro Bowler and longtime veteran because of his age.
"I'm like, 'Oh, this guy's like 42 years old ... bro, I'm about to cook this guy,'" though that was far from the case. Upon messing around and finding out, Paye said Whitworth had "what we call grown men's strength."
Once a Wolverine, always a Wolverine. Paye will always be loyal to Michigan. His friendly rival with teammate and Ohio State alumnus Tyquan Lewis (and Parris Campbell during their overlap in Indy) is living proof.
As a result of a head-to-head wager with Paye, Lewis had to wear a Charles Woodson Michigan jersey.
Growing up, Paye watched retired Kansas City Chiefs star and Ring of Honor member Tamba Hali, who still texts him today. Considering they still talk, the two seemingly have a good relationship based on that fun tidbit from the Colts edge rusher.