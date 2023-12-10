Colts in hot water for keeping Gardner Minshew in game with scary head injury
Did Gardner Minshew remain the game with a concussion? The Indianapolis Colts may have to answer for it.
By Mark Powell
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew was not taken out of his team's game against the Cincinnati Bengals despite suffering what looked to be a head injury. The Colts have a history of failing to take care of their quarterbacks injury wise, so it should come as no surprise that social media called them out for failing to spot Minshew's potential issue.
In the replay, it's clear Minshew took a hit to the head and upper body. He struggled to get to his feet, yet Minshew eventually made it back to the huddle and took another snap. He hasn't been taken out of the game since.
The NFL has done plenty to combat head injuries in the game. The league has spotters on each team which are meant to keep an eye out for potential concussions. The coaching staff and players are taught not to play through traumatic head injuries, as it may come back to haunt them later in life.
Did the Colts let Gardner Minshew play with a concussion?
Nonetheless, we see this week after week. No player, especially a quarterback, wants to come out of the game. That's double for a backup signal caller. Every snap could be Minshew's last, so if he's forced to come out of the game on his own accord, he is only increasing the chances, right?
This is why it's impossible to merely take a player at his word. Even the announcers noticed, yet the Colts and NFL allowed Minshew to continue playing.
"I would think that Gardner Minshew the way he walked back to the huddle is gonna be checked. I'd be surprised if this snap goes off," CBS analyst James Lofton said during the broadcast. "He did not look real stable getting back to the huddle."
Hopefully Minshew is okay, and this was merely a false alarm. Expect Minshew to take a concussion test eventually, even if it's after the game.