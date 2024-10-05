Joe Flacco could give the Colts all kinds of problems with Anthony Richardson
The Indianapolis Colts selected Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, fully intending to have him be their quarterback not only in the present but in the future as well.
Richardson kicked off his career in promising fashion. Sure, he only completed 59.5 percent of his throws in his first four games, but he threw only one interception and did tons of damage on the ground. His season ended prematurely after those four games due to a shoulder injury.
Week 4 of the 2024 campaign felt like déjà vu. Richardson left Indianapolis' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers early with a hip injury. Joe Flacco came in to replace him and wound up throwing two touchdowns in a win against the undefeated Steelers. He looked a whole lot better throwing the football than Richardson ever has.
Richardson's doubtful injury designation ahead of their Week 5 matchup means that it's almost certain that Flacco will be starting Sunday's game. Another good game from the veteran could make things awfully uncomfortable for Richardson.
Another solid Joe Flacco effort could put the pressure on the Colts to bench Anthony Richardson
Flacco didn't exactly light the world on fire in relief, but he completed 16 of his 26 passes (61.5 percent) for 168 yards and two touchdowns. Comparing that stat line to Richardson's in the early going should give the Colts cause to pause.
Through his first four games of the year, Richardson has completed just 50.6 percent of his passes for 654 yards. He had three passing touchdowns while throwing an NFL-leading six interceptions. Six interceptions in not even 13 full quarters. Yikes!
What happens if Flacco goes to Jacksonville and throws an efficient 250+ yards and a couple of touchdowns in another win? Can the Colts really go back to Richardson after that?
We saw the Colts last season nearly make the playoffs despite Gardner Minshew starting after Richardson's season-ending injury. We also saw Flacco help lead the Cleveland Browns to the playoffs. All Richardson has done since 2023 is take a step back as a thrower. All Flacco has done since 2023 is blow Richardson away as a thrower.
Benching Richardson in favor of 39-year-old Flacco would be a horrible look, but is it out of the question? I mean, Bryce Young played in many more games than Richardson, but he was benched in favor of Andy Dalton, who has looked so much better. Young was benched despite being taken three picks ahead of Richardson. If the Colts want to give themselves a better shot at winning in 2024, another good Flacco game and Indianapolis win would be really hard to ignore.