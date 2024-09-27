Colts LB has a warning for Steelers fans ahead of Week 4 showdown
By Austin Owens
The Pittsburgh Steelers have never experienced a losing season with head coach Mike Tomlin at the helm. Many expected the 2024-2025 season to go south for the Steelers, especially with the uncertainty of their quarterback situation. Here we are going into Week 4 and they are undefeated.
Pittsburgh added Justin Fields and Russel Wilson to their roster. Fields has played all three games so far with Wilson injured. However, the Steelers have relied on their defense to get them to where they are going into Week 4. Pittsburgh will take on the Indianapolis Colts (1-2) on Sunday and attempt to extend their winning streak.
Steelers fans take a lot in pride in their team and are always willing to travel, no matter where the game is. The Colts are certaintly aware of that but has given a warning to Steelers fans that will be in attendance at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.
Zaire Franklin gives warning to Steelers
When discussing the upcoming matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Colts' linebacker Zaire Franklin had some interesting comments that could potentially put a target of his back. Noah Strackbein of Sports Illustrated shared Franklin's thoughts.
"I know the Pittsburgh fans, they are going to try and come in here. They like to travel, so I am looking forward to us fighting back. It is always a talented and tough team when we play Pittsburgh. We know the brand of football they like to play but it's our house, and we make the rules," Franklin said.
So far this season, every game the Colts have played has been decided by six points or less showing that they can be competitive. However, with a 1-2 record and taking on arguably the best defense in all of the NFL, these comments from Franklin don't feel very intimidating to Pittsburgh.
It will be interesting Sunday to see if the Steelers come out with a little bit of extra motivation because of Franklin's remarks. Even if it doesn't ruffle the feathers of any players, it is safe to say that once those faithful traveling Steelers fans hear these words, the 'Terrible Towels' will be out in full force in Indianapolis.