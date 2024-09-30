Colts LB calls out Steelers RB Najee Harris for pregame antics
By Scott Rogust
The Pittsburgh Steelers were handed their first loss of the season on Sunday, where they lost 27-24 to the Indianapolis Colts. Even with quarterback Anthony Richardson leaving early with a hip injury, the Steelers couldn't keep up with old foe Joe Flacco.
There may have been some motivation on the Colts' side, due in part to some pregame antics by Steelers running back Najee Harris.
Before the game, the Steelers were standing in the tunnel, waiting to run onto the field. Harris spotted that he was on the jumbotron at Lucas Oil Stadium, and decided to throw up not one, but two middle fingers.
A fan pointed this out to Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin who then called out Harris for his unimpressive day. In fact, Franklin called Harris, "soft" and "84 run harder," in reference to Cordarrelle Patterson.
Colts LB Zaire Franklin calls Steelers RB Najee Harris 'soft'
To say Harris was a non-factor for the Steelers in the running game is a massive understatement. Harris received 13 carries from quarterback Justin Fields and gained a grand total of...19 yards. Harris averaged a measly 1.5 yards per carry.
As for Patterson, he was much more effective. Patterson received six carries (seven less than Harris), and ran for 43 yards. That's 7.2 yards per carry, with his longest run coming in at 12 yards.
But in terms of the receiving game, Harris put up more yardage. Harris hauled in three of six targets from Fields for 54 yards. His longest reception was 32 yards.
On the year, Harris ran for 228 yards and zero touchdowns on 68 carries, averaging 3.4 yards a pop, the latter of which is a career low.
Franklin, meanwhile, logged nine tackles, six of which were solo tackles. More importantly than that, Franklin and the Colts picked up the win to get back to .500, while having the right to boast that they handed the Steelers their first loss of the year.
Harris and the Steelers will look to have a better outing against a struggling Dallas Cowboys team.