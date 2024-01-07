Colts RB has heartbreaking reaction to season-ending dropped pass
Indianapolis Colts running back Tyler Goodson dropped a crucial pass against the Houston Texans, and his comments after the game
By Scott Rogust
The Indianapolis Colts had a chance to make it into the playoffs in the first year with Shane Steichen as head coach, and with Gardner Minshew filling in at quarterback after Anthony Richardson's season-ending shoulder injury. With a missed extra point by Ka'imi Fairbairn, the Colts were down 23-17, with a chance to win the game late. After making it to Houston's 15-yard line, Indianapolis faced a crucial fourth-and-one. Pick up one yard, and there's a chance to reach the end zone. Miss and their season was over.
Minshew threw a pass to running back Tyler Goodson, who had a wide-open route to pick up a first down. The thing is, the pass was a bit behind Goodson but was still catchable. Yet, Goodson dropped the pass, thus turning the ball over on downs and handing the win to the Texans.
Colts fans were crushed after the loss and probably placed the blame on Minshew, Goodson, and Steichen for the failed play. After the game, Goodson was overcome with emotion while speaking with reporters and took responsibility for the drop. The running back said, "It touched my hands." When asked about how he was feeling at that moment, Goodson said, "I was just feeling like a failure."
Goodson's comments come courtesy of WISH-TV's Angela Moryan.
"I know I'm not a failure, I'm going to just state that. But I felt a lot of love from my teammates. Everybody telling me to keep my head up, but me just being me, I'm always hard on myself and I know I could have made that play and that play should have been made," said Goodson. "I just got to go back to the drawing board, just keep working, working on my craft, and come back next year even better."
Goodson was hard on himself after the loss, taking responsibility for not catching Minshew's pass. There was also another heart-breaking quote from Goodson in the locker room.
"I'm going to go talk to my parents," said Goodson, h/t ESPN's Stephen Holder. "They're probably the only people that are loving me right now."
Minshew took responsibility for the play when speaking at the podium after the game, saying he wish he threw a better pass to Goodson.
"I wish I would have put a better ball on him, given us a better chance," Minshew said, h/t Yahoo Sports. "It's a hard way to go, man.
"It was a great call, perfect look. I'd throw it to Goody a million times over. It was just one of those plays. ... I told him I'd go back with him every time. I'd throw that ball every time. I've got a ton of trust and faith in him and the player he is and he's gonna be."
Even with the missed playoff appearance, there is a lot to be excited about for the Colts entering next season. Steichen had turned the team around in just his first year and will have Richardson at full health, who showed promise as a franchise quarterback before his injury. The future looks bright in Indianapolis.
Credit to Goodson for standing in front of reporters to answer questions after that crucial play resulted in a loss. But as Goodson said, he's going to come back even better in 2024.