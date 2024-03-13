Columbus Crew vs. New York Red Bulls live stream, schedule, preview: Watch MLS online
The Columbus Crew host the New York Red Bulls in MLS this weekend. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
After three MLS games, the Columbus Crew and the New York Red Bulls have the exact same record. Both teams are on seven points with two wins and one draw. They also both have the same goal difference of two -- having both scored four and conceded two.
Columbus are third with the Red Bulls fourth but this is only alphabetically. Along with Inter Miami, CF Montreal and Toronto FC, they all lead the Eastern Conference with seven points. Miami just edging first place in the division as they have a greater goal difference.
The Crew are the defending MLS Cup champions and have had a good start at defending their title. They beat Atlanta United 1-0 in their first game, before drawing 1-1 with Minnesota but then defeating the Chicago Fire 2-1. Columbus have also defeated the Houston Dynamo 2-1 on aggregate in the Champions Cup this campaign.
Cucho Hernandez — who played for Watford in the Premier League — has already scored three goals in his first five games in all competitions this season.
RBNY started this season by drawing 0-0 with Nashville but they have since beaten the Houston Dynamo 2-1 and FC Dallas by the same scoreline.
Emil Forsberg who joined the Red Bulls from RB Leipzig during the offseason scored his first goal for the club from the penalty spot against Dallas. Lewis Morgan — who has played for Scotland, Celtic and Inter Miami — has already scored twice and made one assist in their first three MLS games.
It is still early days but whoever wins this game could go top of the league if results go their way.
How to watch Columbus Crew vs. New York Red Bulls in MLS
- Date: Saturday, Mar. 16
- Start Time: 07:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Columbus, Ohio
- Stadium: Lower.com Field
- Live Stream: MLS Season Pass
Supporters can watch this match on the MLS Season Pass.