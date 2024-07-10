Jayden Daniels' pre-draft interview with Commanders rival goes viral for all the wrong reasons
By John Buhler
Why did HBO have to do Jayden Daniels like that? Better yet, who does Brian Daboll think he is? In the lead-up to the New York Giants' offseason edition of "Hard Knocks," a clip surfaced of the Giants head coach absolutely grilling the Heisman Trophy winner out of LSU on the board during their pre-draft interview with him. Like, we all knew Daniels was going top three, but why did Daboll have to do this?
It's kind of embarrassing for the Giants, to be honest. Daboll is sitting comfortably in a chair, divulging the intricacies of his Giants offense and the many permutations of it to a guy who was never going to play for them in the first place.
I understand that Daboll is trying to figure out how quickly Daniels can process play-calling verbiage and whatnot, but you have to have a little more self-awareness to realize this whole charade with the future face of the Washington Commanders franchise is being recorded, right? Dan Quinn, Adam Peters, Kliff Kingsbury are going to see this footage of Daboll trolling Daniels, and say, "F that guy."
Keep in mind the Giants have the worst quarterback situation in the division with Daniel Jones and Drew Lock...
Daniels is my pick to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year on a Washington team that overachieves.
Brian Daboll grilling Jayden Daniels is 100 percent going to backfire
This is the kind of stooge buffoonery that we would expect Sean Payton to do. It is why fans of Atlanta, Carolina and Tampa Bay can all agree on one thing: "F the Saints!" For a guy that needs to approach .500 in year three to have any shot of keeping his job, this doesn't land well with me coming from Daboll. The best part of the clip was Daniels saying he'd throw a touchdown facing Cover One.
There are three things you cannot overestimate when it comes to Daniels: His mental toughness, his student mentality and his dual-threat playmaking abilities. While not everyone at Arizona State was sad to see him go, haters gonna hate. Furthermore, I find the player to be incredibly likable, which will go a long way in helping turn around the Washington franchise into something positive to get behind.
While I don't think the Commanders or the Giants have any shot of winning the NFC East this season, Washington is starting to separate from New York in my eyes over things like this. It's like the Giants don't seem to understand just how bad it is going to get. Washington is trending up, but the Commanders have a long way to go. If anyone goes worst to first in the NFC this year, why not them?
For as long as there is life in the universe, this video clip will be out there to be looked and laughed at.