Commanders draft class takes big hit with latest injury update
By Lior Lampert
Many lauded the Washington Commanders for landing Illinois defensive tackle Jer'Zhan "Johnny" Newton with their second-round selection as a player labeled as a Day 1 NFL Draft prospect by scouts and analysts, which is why it is disheartening to hear that he will undergo surgery to repair a Jones fracture in his left foot, per John Keim of ESPN.
As Keim points out, Newton had a procedure done for the same injury to his right foot at some point during the 2023 season at Illinois, making this a noteworthy trend that could explain why he fell to the 36th overall pick while also proving to be a massive blow for the Commanders as they enter the Dan Quinn coaching era.
Commanders rookie DT Jer'Zhan 'Johnny' Newton will undergo foot surgery, out for several months
Doctors assessed Newton with a comparable ailment in his left foot while evaluating him for his already surgically repaired one, Quinn told reports during a recent media appearance.
After being sidelined between having his procedure in January and returning for his personal pro day on Apr. 16, Newton missed roughly three months, giving us an idea of what to expect for his new recovery timetable.
As talented as Newton may be, being labeled the No. 25-ranked player on Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network's top 150 prospects for 2024, the injuries (specifically to his feet) are a recurring theme and issue -- making the overall outlook of the Commanders draft class look more uncertain than initially led to believe.
Newton did not participate in Washington's rookie minicamp and was spotted wearing a walking boot on his left foot, forecasting the unfortunate news that Quinn revealed after the fact.
Newton recorded 52 total tackles (26 solo) and 7.5 sacks in 2023 en route to earning 2023 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and All-American honors, looking the part of a three-down NFL 3-tech defensive tackle. While it's too early for the Commanders to feel buyer's remorse, the injury history is concerning and makes you understand how he managed to slip out of the first round.
Hopefully, Newton can return to the field sooner than later and put the foot issues behind him, for his and Washington's sakes.