Commanders only considered two QBs for No. 2 pick, and Drake Maye wasn't one of them
The Washington Commanders went for Jayden Daniels in the NFL Draft, but he wasn't the only QB prospect under consideration.
The Washington Commanders did what we all expected last Thursday, selecting LSU QB Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft. That was a fine decision, made rather obvious by Kliff Kingsbury's affinity for mobile quarterbacks. And yet, there is a significant contingent of draft experts who believed North Carolina signal-caller Drake Maye was the second-best QB prospect behind No. 1 pick Caleb Williams.
Washington hosted four QB prospects on top-30 visits, inviting Maye, Daniels, J.J. McCarthy, and Michael Penix Jr. for a round of Top Golf. All four ended up as top-10 picks, with Maye going No. 3 to New England, Penix going No. 8 to Atlanta, and McCarthy going No. 10 to Minnesota. After weeks of speculation, the Commanders' selection felt like a foregone conclusion — one the franchise and every credible NFL reporter forecast weeks in advance.
That said, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the Commanders did consider an alternative to Daniels. It was not Maye, though, however logical that may have been. The Commanders were deciding between Daniels and McCarthy, the reigning national champ from Michigan, in the weeks leading up to the draft.
That is a pretty damning comment from Schefter. Who exactly the damned party is, however, remains to be seen. On the surface, the Commanders look a bit foolish for not considering a prospect with Maye's physical tools and obvious arm talent. That said, if Maye flops in New England and McCarthy flourishes under the tutelge of Kevin O'Connell in Minnesota, the Commanders will look prescient.
Unless, of course, their own pick doesn't pan out. The Commanders can leak hints about their interest in McCarthy or their disinterest in Maye, but it all amounts to unbecoming white noise if Daniels doesn't deliver on the hype.
The general consensus doesn't seem to appreciate the level of risk Washington took with Daniels. He was undeniably productive in his senior campaign for the Tigers, but Daniels will turn 24 years old midseason. Maye and McCarthy will both turn 22. Age is a huge factor in prospect evaluation, and it means Daniels has a shorter timeline to correct his crippling flaws.
For every mesmerizing run or down-field dart at LSU, there were throws that made NFL scouts question Daniels' arm talent. Some of his long-range tosses lack zip, and he has a nasty habit of taking bad sacks. Daniels looks great when he has time to process the field and step into throws, but once there's pressure — once the pocket collapses — his decision-making can fall apart quickly.
The Commanders are betting on the upside of Daniels' mobility, not to mention his historic production at LSU. But, one could argue that Maye and maybe even McCarthy are smarter upside bets when factoring age and tools into the equation. Maye doesn't run like Daniels, but he's mobile inside and outside the pocket, with a sturdy 6-foot-5 frame that allows him to peer over the defensive line and put considerable velocity on his throws. McCarthy's experience was far more limited in college, but NFL teams clearly bought the package of skill, athleticism, and growth potential.
In the end, it's hard not to consider the Commanders' prospect evaluation flawed. Daniels is a fine pick, but to not even consider Maye feels like an oversight. Especially if McCarthy was in the mix despite a less impressive resumé across the board at the same age.