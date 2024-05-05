Commanders should be scared of the advice they took with Jayden Daniels
The Washington Commanders began a new era by selecting Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels of LSU with the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Daniels, a dual-threat phenom, was a star in the Bayou after leaving the Arizona State desert for the bigger riches of college football in the SEC.
However, how he got there has a new angle. ESPN's John Keim reported that general manager Adam Peters sought advice from his former peers in San Francisco, 49ers GM John Lynch and HC Kyle Shanahan. Additionally, Daniels's former teammate Brandon Aiyuk chimed in on the matter.
It's great to hear that Washington is leaving no stone unturned in trying to get this right. After all, the Commanders enlisted the expertise of former Golden State Warriors executive Bob Myers, and former Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman to spearhead an advisory committee tasked with selecting their future head coach and GM. But there's a small problem.
While it's good for Peters to ask his former co-workers for help, he may have forgotten one thing. This 49ers group is the same team that pulled off a blockbuster deal to move up and select Trey Lance, a move that turned out to be an absolute bust. The 49ers stumbled into good fortune with Brock Purdy, but imagine if that didn't happen?
Commanders should be scared after taking QB advice from 49ers
The 49ers have been a great staple of success in the NFL for the past few years. They have made two trips to the Super Bowl, although both times resulted in losses to the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes. Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy were under center for the 49ers. Just imagine if they had better QB play. Both those guys aren't busts by any means, especially Purdy, yet you have to wonder.
In the case of Washington, they have no choice but to get this right. They saw Caleb Williams, a DC Native, land in Chicago with the No. 1 pick and Drake Maye of UNC went one pick later to the Patriots. Also, the Commanders have to do the complete opposite of what they did for Robert Griffin III. Washington took RG3, also a Heisman Trophy Winner, No. 2 overall back in 2012 and without a proper structure, the former Baylor dual-threat fizzled out.
What's done is done. The Commanders have their QB. Given how the NFC East is, with Dallas and Philadelphia leading the way, Washington has to find a way to make the most out of their situation while also keeping the New York Giants at bay. They sought advice from the 49ers on a QB, and for Washington's sake and their fans' sake, it better work out. If not, the 49ers may never be trusted again with QB advice.