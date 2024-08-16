How to watch Commanders vs. Dolphins in NFL Preseason Week 2: TV channel, stream, time and more
By Lior Lampert
Following rookie quarterback Jayden Daniel's electric preseason debut, Washington Commanders fans are eager to see him suit up again. The franchise hasn't experienced consistently solid play at the position for some time, so the excitement is understandable.
Next, Daniels and the Commanders will face the Miami Dolphins for their Week 2 exhibition contest. But when is the game scheduled to take place? And how can you watch it?
Below, we've outlined everything you need to know about the upcoming battle between the Commanders and Dolphins. From the start time/date to television coverage and streaming information -- all your questions are answered.
How to watch Commanders vs. Dolphins NFL Preseason Week 2: Game Details
Washington will travel to Miami's Hard Rock Stadium to match up with the Dolphins. The game will commence at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 17.
All eyes will be on Daniels to replicate his impressive inaugural NFL outing. The 2024 No. 2 overall pick is an exciting dual-threat signal-caller with a knack for creating plays with his legs and arm. Albeit early in his brief pro career, the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner has looked the part of a transcendent quarterback. So, the pressure is on the 23-year-old to continue showing signs of promise.
Per Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, Miami starters will "get some action" against the Commanders, though it remains to be seen who.
McDaniel indicated that Dolphins gunslinger Tua Tagovailoa will get reps versus the Commanders. Nonetheless, the Miami sideline general couldn't commit to the idea and suggested that final lineup decisions would come closer to kickoff.
However, recent reporting from Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald tells us if Tagovailoa plays, he'll do it without his top two wide receivers. All-Pro Tyreek Hill and fellow speedster Jaylen Waddle "aren't expected" to take the field.
How to watch Commanders vs. Dolphins NFL Preseason Week 2: Watching with Cable
Major Cable Providers
Chick Hernandez (play-by-play), Brian Mitchell (analyst) and Bryan Colbert Jr. (sideline reporter) will be the broadcast crew for the Commanders-Phins showdown. For those planning to tune into the warmup competition in the respective local TV regions, you can find it on the following channels:
- WUSA (CBS/9 - Washington)
- WTKR (CBS/3 - Norfolk, Virginia)
- WZBJ (My/24 - Roanoke, Virginia)
- WRLH (ABC/9 - Richmond, Virginia)
- WSOC (ABC/9 - Charlotte)
- KHII (My/9 - Honolulu)
- WFOR (CBS/4 - Miami)
- WPTV (NBC/5 - West Palm Beach)
- WINK (CBS/11 - Fort Myers)
- WFTV (ABC/9 - Orlando)
- KHON (FOX/2 - Honolulu)
Streaming Services
Alternatively, you can stream the game on platforms such as:
- ESPN+
- NFL+
- FuboTV
- DirectTV Stream
- Hulu Plus Live TV
- Sling TV
- YouTube TV
In other words, there are various ways to see Daniels-led Commanders and Dolphins go toe-to-toe.