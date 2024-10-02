'Competitive': Takeaways from Mets' latest comeback against the Brewers
MILWAUKEE – Only a day after one of the best comebacks in franchise history, the New York Mets did it again.
It wasn’t as dramatic as Monday’s stunning comeback against the Atlanta Braves. After all, how could it be? But the Mets, trailing 2-0 after the first inning, took a 3-2 lead off a Jesse Winker triple and Starling Marte sacrifice fly. Then once the Brewers took a 4-3 lead in the fourth inning, the Mets followed with a five-run fifth inning – all possible because of Jose Iglesias’ headfirst slide into first base to beat out an infield single – that sealed an 8-4 victory in Game 1 of the wild card series.
“I think that was probably the biggest changing point in the game,” J.D. Martinez said. “You could see the momentum swing right after that. We had a similar situation in Atlanta and you saw it switch right away and then coming back and having that rally. I think it's kind of the same situation here. It’s a big point of the game.”
“Competitive,” Francisco Lindor told FanSided. “At one point [earlier this season] we looked back and were like, ‘Man, we better start competing at a higher level otherwise we might not be here.”
Here are a few takeaways from Game 1.
Mets pitching staff steps up
One of the key differences in the game was how each manager handled their starting pitchers.
After allowing four runs in the first four innings, Luis Severino thought his day was over. But Mets manager Carlos Mendoza approached the right-hander in the dugout and said, “Let’s go batter to batter.” Severino went on to throw two more innings, not allowing a hit, while the bullpen retired all nine batters it faced. As a whole, the Mets’ pitching staff retired the final 17 batters of the game.
For a Mets bullpen that was coming off a doubleheader and without star closer Edwin Diaz, that was everything. “He grinded through it and then he settled in nicely,” Mendoza said. “He’s been in these situations before. He likes to be in those moments. He knows the situation. He knows what’s at stake. He did it.”
Said Severino: “I was a little beat up, I’m not going to lie. … I think, not even for me, but the bullpen appreciated that.”
Brewers manager Pat Murphy, meanwhile, pulled starter Freddy Peralta after he threw only 68 pitches across four innings while allowing three runs and two hits.
Immediately after pulling Peralta, right-hander Joel Payamps allowed three runs in 0.2 innings. Aaron Ashby, who replaced Payamps in the fifth inning, faced five batters and did not record an out (three hits, two walks).
“I wasn’t surprised [that Peralta was pulled],” Mendoza said. “They’ve been aggressive the whole year, and they’ve got a good bullpen. That’s the way Pat [Murphy] manages his club, and we were ready for it. We know that they’re going to be aggressive. Those guys, there’s a reason why they’re a really good ball club is because their pitching, their defense, their bullpen is legit, and I’m just glad we were able to get to them today.”
Jesse Winker-Willy Adames beef
The apparent beef between Jesse Winker and Willy Adames is one of the most intriguing storylines to monitor following Tuesday’s game.
Last season, Adames and Winker were teammates in Milwaukee. But as Winker neared second base on his two-run triple in the second inning, he shouted in Adames’ direction. It caught Adames off guard, with the two jawing at one another while Winker stood at third base.
After the game, Winker declined to reveal what he said to Adames. Adames told reporters that the comments caught him by “surprise.” But a video breakdown from Jomboy appeared to capture what was said between the two, with Winker appearing to yell “F*** you m***********! Whatchu wanna do?” and Adames responded with, “I’ll let you know in the parking lot after the game!”
Brewers young players flash
In the first few innings of the game, I received texts from a couple scouts that the Brewers’ young group of hitters is arguably the best in the National League.
It was firmly on display in the first inning, when Bryce Turang doubled to left field. Jackson Chourio immediately singled to left while William Contreras, who should finish in the top-10 in MVP voting, drove in Turang on an RBI single to right field. Overall, the trio finished the game 6-for-13 with two doubles and three RBI, with Chourio robbing Starling Marte of a potential home run in the fifth inning.
For years, the Brewers’ pitching and defense has carried the team. But this trio of hitters should headline the offense for years to come and with Christian Yelich coming back next season, should help the team overcome the expected loss of Adames in free agency.