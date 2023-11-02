Complete list of Arizona Diamondbacks free agents and predictions
If you're reading this, the D-Backs lost the World Series. Here's what they should do with their free agents.
By Kristen Wong
It was a good run. Pity it had to end this way.
This year, the Arizona Diamondbacks put the league on notice by playing dominant baseball all the way through October. The bright lights didn't faze the D-backs' young core that consisted of Corbin Carroll, Gabriel Moreno, and others. With the help of their franchise-groomed prospects, Arizona took down juggernaut after juggernaut to reach the World Series.
Unfortunately, their Cinderella run would end against the Rangers. The 3-1 hole was too deep to climb out of, and the D-Backs will have to accept the runners-up consolation prize which is: A whole lot of nothing.
At least they have free agency to look forward to? Here's a list of their pending free agents and where each might end up.
Tommy Pham, Left Fielder: The MLB journeyman didn't enjoy a super productive regular season with Arizona, but he's been killing it in the postseason. Pham, who has only been with the D-Backs for a year, arguably proved his worth in October, coming up with clutch hits week after week. He has an OPS of .800 this postseason and has three homers and four RBIs. He's not in career-best form but he doesn't have to be -- this version of Tommy Pham works great for Arizona.
Prediction: Tommy Pham re-signs with the Diamondbacks.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Left Fielder: Gurriel is also in his first season with the Diamondbacks and just earned his first All-Star nod in 2023. The purple-haired hotshot has become something of a fan-favorite in Arizona, having slashed .261/.309/.463 in the regular season and recorded career-highs in a few offensive categories -- Arizona wouldn't have made it to the World Series without him. That said, the D-Backs may have higher priorities this winter. Arizona will have plenty of guys including Pavin Smith, Jake McCarthy, and prospect A.J. Vuckovich eyeing an Opening Day roster spot next season, and Gurriel may follow the money instead.
Prediction: Lourdes Gurriel signs with the Astros.
Evan Longoria, Third Baseman: The 38-year-old Longoria has spent 16 years in the league playing his best baseball outside of Arizona. In 2023 with the D-Backs, he finished with a respectable .717 OPS, and who can ignore his veteran presence and leadership? The aging slugger is nonetheless a defensive liability, hasn't produced much this postseason, and doesn't exactly fit in D-Backs' future plans, what with the up-and-coming youth revolution taking Arizona by storm.
Prediction: If Evan Longoria doesn't retire, he signs with the Rays.
Mark Melancon, Reliever: Melancon has a $5 million mutual option for 2024, but chances are he will elect for free agency this offseason. His two-year, $14 million deal with the D-Backs isn't looking so great for Arizona in hindsight. He missed the entire 2023 season due to a shoulder strain and may be looking for fresher grass elsewhere. The D-Backs wished they could have benefited from his All-Star form in 2022 when he led the NL with 39 saves, yet given Melancon's age and injury history, the team can probably find someone else for a better value.
Prediction: Mark Melancon signs with the Cardinals.